"There's a great value in the way he thinks" - When Joe Rogan spoke about his motive behind interviewing Kanye West

It looks like UFC commentator Joe Rogan is an admirer of Kanye West's body of work. In the 1568th edition of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the podcaster explained that the motive behind interviewing the musician was to present the renowned artists' brilliant thought process to the world:

"He's got this stream of creative ideas that are constantly running through his head... I wanted to make sure that we can do it in a way where other people are going to appreciate that there is a great value in the way he thinks."

Watch Joe Rogan speak about why he interviewed Kanye West below:

The comedian further explained that people were judging West based on short sound bites and that they were not a reflection of who he was.

Joe Rogan stated that Kanye West's often eccentric thought process is what makes him a great musician:

" You get it in some weird thing where he says something where people get mad at him and they boo him... You're missing the who he really is.... It's not him in this thirty-second chunk where you don't like what he said. Guess what, he probably doesn't like what he said either. He's fu**ing streaming... he's running with these thoughts and ideas. But that's also why he can boil down these thoughts and ideas down to these amazing fu**ing songs."

Watch the full episode below:

American rapper Kanye West was featured in the 1554th edition of JRE. At the time, West was also running as an independent presidential candidate in the 2020 US presidential elections.

Kanye West tells Joe Rogan why he decided to run for office

In the 1554th edition of JRE, Kanye West told Joe Rogan that the idea of running for the Oval Office struck him in 2015. The rapper told Rogan that it was high time the world had a visionary as a leader.

West further added that the fact that he was empathetic and didn't shy away from concepts of utopia and world peace made him a great potential leader:

"It [to run for president] was somehting that god put back on my heart back in 2015... There couldn't be a better time to put a visionary in the captains chair.. I manifest, I see things. I'm a great leader because I listen and I'm empethetic and I feel the entire earth... Sometimes people think of utopia as almost like a negative word... but I do believe in world peace."

Watch Kanye White and Rogan talk about the rapper running for the Oval office below:

According to a report by the BBC, the rapper was able to bring in just 60,000 votes out of an estimated 160 million total in his maiden run. However, it seems like West's presidential dreams are still alive and burning.

After the 2020 election, the 45-year-old posted a tweet titled "Kanye 2024" confirming his intentions to contest the 2024 election.

