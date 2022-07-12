There's a reason he's getting backstage access - Chael Sonnen speculates UFC wants Henry Cejudo to "drum up" excitement for return

Henry Cejudo vs Sean O'Malley is a potential bantamweight bout that has piqued Chael Sonnen's interest.

In a recent episode of Beyond The Fight, Chael Sonnen discussed Sean O'Malley calling out the former dual division UFC champion for September 10th and how 'Sugar' pointedly called him a "fat ass".

Sean O'Malley @SugaSeanMMA Sept 10th to soon fat ass or you all talk @henry . Can’t find his twitter someone tag please Sept 10th to soon fat ass or you all talk @henry. Can’t find his twitter someone tag please

'The American Gangster' covered multiple facets of this potential prizefight, such as where Cejudo's focus is on before his seemingly looming comeback, O'Malley's surging star power in the sport, and much more.

With regards to Henry Cejudo previously getting backstage access and interrupting O'Malley's recent post-fight interview, Sonnen said:

"What is he doing as opposed to what do we do with him? That is the new position that we're in. Somebody is allowing Henry to get backstage in the first place. You don't just get backstage because you used to fight for the UFC or you used to be a champion. There's a reason he's getting back there and he's getting that access in the first place."

"If the person that gave him that access doesn't mind what he's doing, he'll continue to give him that access. So he can continue to drum up attention and some excitment. But what's he doing? What's he after? Sean (O'Malley) seems like a big match to me."

O'Malley is ranked number thirteen in the weight category and a Henry Cejudo fight, if booked, would net him a bout with a former champion in the division.

Henry Cejudo's period of dormancy

'The Messenger' has not competed since May 2020 when he defended his UFC bantamweight world championship. Cejudo finished Dominick Cruz in the last seconds of the second stanza in their UFC 249 title fight.

The man, also known as Triple C, was previously the defending UFC flyweight champion but has eyed a UFC featherweight title opportunity in recent times. After this latest O'Malley interaction, it seems that a comeback at 135 pounds could be on the cards instead.

