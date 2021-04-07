"There's no way I talk more than I did in the last" - Kevin Holland claims that he will be focused on what his team says against Marvin Vettori

Kevin Holland has admitted there is no way he will be talking more in his upcoming fight against Marvin Vettori. During his latest loss to Derek Brunson, Trailblazer was vocal throughout the fight and even interacted with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was sitting at cageside.

For his actions at UFC Vegas 22, Kevin Holland received a ton of criticism from the MMA world. However, during a recent interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Holland explained that there is no way he will do more talking against Vettori.

The up-and-coming middleweight star also said that he will be focused mostly throughout the fight and will do the talking in between rounds, if necessary. Kevin Holland also said that he will be listening to his coaches and his corner's advice during the fight. He said:

"Yeah, I don't think there's no way I talk more than I did in the last [fight]. You know, the whole time I was just non-stop. I think it's safe to say that in between rounds, if it goes that far. I will be focused and zeroed in on what Travis, Sug, and Cowboy have to tell. So it will be a good night."

During the last UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas, Kevin Holland headlined the card against Derek Brunson in a high-stakes middleweight bout. Big Mouth ended up losing the bout after being dominated for the majority of it by Brunson.

In order to redeem himself in the middleweight division, Kevin Holland agreed to fight Marvin Vettori on short notice. The middleweight pair will square off in the second-ever UFC on ABC's main event this coming weekend.

Kevin Holland will aim to get back on winning terms against The Italian Dream

After five fights in 2020, Kevin Holland has made it known that his goal is to compete six times in the octagon this year. Already set to compete in his second fight in 2021, Holland will replace the injured Darren Till this weekend in Las Vegas.

However, standing across Holland will be one of the hardest-hitting middleweights in Marvin Vettori. The Italian Dream will be heading into the fight on the back of a victory over Jack Hermansson and will aim to secure another win come Saturday night.