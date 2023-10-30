"They are just there to please the boss" - Francis Ngannou makes explosive remarks against Dana White's 'power over UFC fighters'

If it was not clear enough, Francis Ngannou made it known on Monday that his ongoing feud with Dana White is still very much alive.

Ngannou, just two days removed from putting the entire world on notice, made his first public appearance following his professional boxing debut on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. Ngannou talked about the fallout of the fight but went more in-depth on his thoughts on the UFC president following his departure from the promotion.

When speaking on current UFC fighters criticizing his decision to leave the UFC, Francis Ngannou said:

"You have to understand Dana has power over a lot of fighters. A lot of them are just there to please the boss. They don't have their own personality [or] their own identity so they just want to fit in. And you can't blame them."

Helwani, who has not had the best relationship with Dana White in the past either, also asked Ngannou what he believed White's opinion on the fight was. Ngannou replied:

"Who cares? I think you have to send him an invite so you can ask him. I would like to know too."

Ngannou further explained his thoughts on criticism from UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones via Twitter. Ngannou continued to say he believed Jones, like most UFC fighters, feels compelled to echo White's statements:

"Some people just make themself a puppet. It's okay, but I can't be anybody's puppet. I'm too big for that. I'm too proud for that."

While Ngannou has not yet announced a specific plan for his next fight, it seems he is angling for a second boxing match. Deontay Wilder's coach, Malik Scott, reported earlier that Wilder's team was already in communication with Ngannou on a potential matchup.

Watch Francis Ngannou's full interview on the MMA Hour in the video below: