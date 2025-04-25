"They wouldn't know what to do with him" - When Joe Rogan dropped bold claim on Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali's dominance

Joe Rogan has been known to weigh in on a wide variety of topics on his hit podcast the Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC commentator hosted stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster, and author Joey Diaz last March, where he praised sports legends Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali.

Speaking on episode #2128 of JRE, Rogan claimed that some athletes are outliers to the perception that modern-day athletes are better:

"If you took Muhammad Ali from 1967 and brought him to the heavyweight division today, he'd be f**king people up. They wouldn't know what to do with him. There's so many fighters he would f**k up, but he's just a complete outlier. And, you know, there's other - like Michael Jordan, complete outlier. Any generation you put him, he's going to f**k people up."

Rogan added:

"If you get the overall, the athletes like UFC today is the best example because it's one of the clearest. You could go to [1993], 2024 and you see this massive evolution. Massive. You see these people that are fighting on the undercards of these fight cards, like the UFC fight cards, the Fight Night cards, the smaller cards they do to the APEX center - you see World Championship caliber fighters from ten years ago - they would probably beat a lot of world champions and this is their UFC debut."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali below (0:39):

Diaz agreed with Rogan's assessment, praising the evolution of modern-day athletes. The podcast host chimed in, praising Payton Talbott's performance against Cameron Saaiman at UFC on ESPN 53 the previous weekend.

Joe Rogan reflected on his claim that Ronda Rousey could beat male bantamweights

Joe Rogan hosted writer and stand-up comedian Nick DiPaolo back in February 2017, where he discussed his previous comments on Ronda Rousey. Speaking on episode #915 of JRE, the UFC commentator stated:

"I'm the master of hyperbole, I exaggerate all the time - I was like, 'She could probably beat half the men bantamweights in the UFC.'... That's definitely not true. I shouldn't have said it at the time, now it's definitely not true. She could beat a few that aren't good outside the sport. Look, if she gets guys on the ground she could f**k a lot of people up."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments about Ronda Rousey below (14:15):

Rogan had previously claimed that the former UFC women's bantamweight champion could beat 50 percent of male bantamweight fighters. He did claim that her Judo is legit and her armbars are among the best in the sport.

