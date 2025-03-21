"They are lucky" - When Joe Rogan explained why elite athletes swayed towards Basketball over MMA, cited LeBron James

UFC commentator Joe Rogan once highlighted the main reason why elite athletes like LeBron James choose to play games like basketball over combat sports. The 57-year-old shared his thoughts on episode #1045 of Joe Rogan Experience with guest Bryan Callen.

Ad

On the podcast, Callen raved about James' genetic superiority over average human beings and even jokingly claimed that LeBron entered his physical prime when the NBA superstar was just in his early teens.

Rogan agreed with Callen, stating that MMA fighters are lucky that James chose basketball over combat sports. The UFC commentator also mentioned the main reason why elite athletes prefer sports like basketball over combat sports.

Rogan said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"You see, a guy like that, if he was fighting, everybody would be f**ked. They're lucky. They are goddamn lucky there's that much money in basketball. LeBron James got many of that."

Ad

Trending

Rogan firmly asserted that James would've enjoyed a great deal of success if the NBA superstar had devoted his life to MMA instead of basketball. The UFC color commentator also brought up Bo Jackson as another example of an athlete who, in his eyes, would've been very successful had he chosen to compete in combat sports.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments about LeBron James below (2:05):

Ad

Joe Rogan once claimed Michael Jordan is the NBA GOAT, not LeBron James

Despite Joe Rogan's praise for James, he still maintains that Michael Jordan would get his nod as the basketball GOAT.

The 57-year-old shared his thoughts on the subject on episode #1471 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe as the guest.

Rogan said:

Ad

"He's a super winner, you know. Those are always really interesting. Like, anyone who's that driven to be such a winner, like you stand out amongst winners as being so exceptional that everybody, like, who's the GOAT? Michael Jordan is always the first pick. There's the wonder, like, how would LeBron, how would the, how would this, that, but everybody always says Michael Jordan."

Ad

Hinchcliffe added Jordan always wanted to defeat people at their own game. He pointed out that Jordan's unique deal with Nike, which created the Air Jordan brand, also came from his ultra-competitiveness.

Check out Rogan's comments about Michael Jordan's claim as the NBA GOAT below (2:24:06):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.