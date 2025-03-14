"They're devastated right now" - When Joe Rogan shared the bitter truth about sports after watching Lionel Messi win the 2022 World Cup with Argentina

Years ago, on episode #2012 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the popular podcaster and guest, Gad Saad, reacted to Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup win in 2022. The final match against France, which Argentina won 4-2 on penalties, is widely regarded as one of the greatest football matches in history.

Moreover, it is also regarded as the magnum opus of Messi's career, as it was the only major trophy missing from his cabinet. While sharing their thoughts on the final, Rogan pointed out that as happy as Messi, his supporters, and Argentina were, the opposition fans were heartbroken.

"What's fascinating to me is as happy as they are, the people on the other team that were rooting for the other team, they're devastated right now. That's the weird thing about sports. You can get so attached to what's happening that a loss is, like, really a loss."

Check out Joe Rogan's thoughts on the parasocial dynamics of sports (50:27):

The two men discussed the parasocial dynamics of sports, which often sees fans reacting in various ways to wins and losses experienced by their favorite athletes and sports teams. As the most tenured UFC commentator in the promotion, Rogan knows more than his fair share about the emotional highs and lows of sports.

Joe Rogan slams the Olympic Games

Last year, Joe Rogan highlighted the hypocrisy of the Olympic Games' compensation for athletes. The UFC commentator discussed the age-old sporting event, which generates much revenue, but the payouts to Olympians have always been a hot topic.

On episode #2166 of his podcast, with guests Christian Angermayer and Dr. Aron D’Souza, who are co-founders of a new Olympic-style pro-PED event, Rogan labelled the Olympic Games a "scam," saying:

"The Olympics is kind of a scam because it generates billions of dollars in revenue and the people that are there to perform make almost none of that."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:15):

