'This is a division built on divas' - Leon Edwards goes off on Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal for demanding undeserving stuff [Exclusive]

Ahead of his big return to the UFC this weekend, Leon Edwards gave his opinion on the rest of the welterweight division. 'Rocky', who is aiming to get a crack at the UFC welterweight title with a win, feels that the top guys at 170 aren't willing to compete.

Leon Edwards will be returning to the octagon for the first time in a year and a half. The No. 3 ranked UFC welterweight has had a tough time getting himself a fight but found himself an opponent in the form of Belal Muhammad, who agreed to step up on short notice after Khamzat Chimaev was unable to compete.

During the UFC Vegas 21 virtual media day, Sportskeeda had the pleasure of speaking to Leon Edwards. 'Rocky', who was specifically asked about his thoughts on Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, said that the welterweight division is built on divas who think they deserve anything they ask for.

"After I go in and beat Belal Muhammad, I will look towards the title shot. I think all these other guys don't wanna compete. Everyone else is making excuses, waiting out, and demanding stuff that they don't deserve. This is a division built on divas, they all think they should get anything they ask, that's not how it works. That's why I got respect for Belal for stepping up."

However, Leon Edwards isn't too concerned about what the rest of the division has in mind and is simply focused on his own fight this weekend. The Brit added that all his focus is on 'Bully B' and he will take a look at the rest of the division after this weekend.

"It is what it is, I'm focused on myself, I'm focused on Belal this weekend. This is my title fight, I'm taking him 100% serious and focus on Belal. And after that, I will look at rest of the division."

"Show the world just how good I am." 🌏



Leon Edwards will return to the UFC for the first time since mid-2019

Leon Edwards' last fight in the UFC was a win over Rafael dos Anjos. 'Rocky' extended his winning streak to eight fights and is aiming for No. 9 by beating Muhammad this Saturday at the UFC Apex.