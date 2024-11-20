"Those people are suckers" - When Joe Rogan and Neil deGrasse Tyson explored "crazy" hidden truths about casinos

Months ago, Joe Rogan welcomed popular physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson to his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). On episode #1904, the former Fear Factor host found himself locked in with his guest on a conversation about gambling.

Rogan and Tyson were clearly in agreement over the predatory nature of casinos. Tyson, in particular, detailed how casinos prey on the general lack of understanding that the world population has of statistics and probability. This caused the world-renowned physicist to label those gullible enough to surrender themselves to such tricks in less than flattering terms.

He said:

"There are a lot of errors of statistics that we make of probability in statistics. The sad part of it is there's an entire industry that has risen to exploit that fact and they're called casinos. The fact that you could go to a roulette table and somebody's got a lot of money on seven, I said, 'Why do you have a lot of money seven?' It's due. And does it mean due?"

Tyson went on to break down the role of statistics and probability in gambling. He added:

"Look at the previous rolls, because they'll show you the previous rolls and seven hasn't appeared in 20 rolls or whatever the numbers they put are. So it's due? No, it's not due. This is a failure of the human brain to understand and interpret probability and statistics. There are people who are going to roll dice, okay? If they need a low number, they'll take the dice like gently. And this is nonsense, this is crazy, and those people are suckers."

Check out Neil deGrasse Tyson outlining probability in gambling to Joe Rogan (1:03:25):

It made for an interesting conversation between the pair. However, the UFC commentator and Tyson don't always agree on topics, but that hasn't stopped the latter from being a repeat guest on JRE.

Joe Rogan's close friend Dana White is a skilled gambler

Dana White and Joe Rogan are known for being close friends. So much so, in fact, that the latter claimed he'd walk away from his commentating duties for the UFC if White were ever to leave the company. He has also detailed just how skilled a gambler White is.

Speaking on Dana White's gambling skills, Rogan said:

"He's so good they kick him out of casinos."

Check out Joe Rogan raising Dana White's gambling skills (1:08:38):

In fact, White has been banned from certain casinos, which led to the UFC CEO refusing to host UFC events at said casinos in retaliation.

