"Three days I negotiated with those a**holes" - When Canelo Alvarez opened up about negotiating his kidnapped brother's release in 2018

Canelo Alvarez once found himself on the brink of an unforeseen challenge mere days before his showdown for the WBA super-middleweight title against Rocky Fielding in December 2018.

In an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger in April 2021, Canelo recounted the kidnapping of his brother Victor Alvarez in Mexico. He detailed the intense three-day negotiation he led with the kidnappers.

The 33-year-old boxing sensation shared that the matter had remained undisclosed to the public, as well as to the police and authorities. He took matters into his own hands and successfully resolved the issue, ensuring his brother's safe release a few days later:

"In 2018, the Monday before the fight. I was informed. Over the phone, I negotiated everything for his release. For three days, I negotiated with those a**holes so that they would let him go. And after I negotiated, I was still thinking, imagine if this had been my daughter, my mother, my father. For me, it would have been even more difficult."

He added:

"And on top of that, I had to fight on Saturday and do a thousand interviews and everything, and no one knew anything. Everybody thinks, wow, you know, they see me up there and say, 'Wow, it's very easy'. But nothing is easy in this life; everything is difficult."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below (0:15):

Amid the challenges plaguing his personal life, Alvarez exhibited remarkable composure in the squared circle as he dominated Fielding, knocking him down four times before securing a third-round knockout victory.

Do Canelo Alvarez and his brothers hold Guinness World Records?

Canelo Alvarez has achieved significant accolades throughout his illustrious career, solidifying his place as one of the most impressive figures in boxing history. Adding to his list of accomplishments, Canelo and his seven brothers secured a place in the Guinness World Records on June 8, 2008. This historic feat occurred when all siblings fought on the same boxing card in Zapopan, Jalisco.

The undisputed super middleweight champion was honored during the fight week leading up to his bout against John Ryder last May. Rigoberto, Daniel, Ricardo, Gonzalo, Victor, and Ramon, alongside Canelo, were the individuals who fought 15 years ago, etching their names in history and upholding their family's tradition.

Expand Tweet

Canelo is preparing to defend his WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF super middleweight titles in a 12-round main event matchup against his undefeated Mexican compatriot, Jaime Munguia, this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.