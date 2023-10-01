What happened to Canelo Alvarez's brother? When the boxer had to save him from kidnappers days before a fight

Canelo Alvarez is one of the biggest combat sports athletes in the world today. While he has worked hard to get in a better place financially and moved over to the USA, a majority of Canelo’s family still resides in Mexico.

The Mexican boxer’s brother was kidnapped in 2018. Canelo personally negotiated with the kidnappers for nearly three days and ensured his safe release. The dreadful incident occurred one week before Alvarez was preparing for his fight against Rocky Fielding in 2018.

While detailing it in a 2021 interview with Graham Bensinger, he said:

"After I negotiated his release, I was still thinking, imagine if it was my daughter, or my mom or my dad, it would have been even more difficult for me. And on top of that, I had the fight on Saturday, and I had to do a thousand interviews [for the fight]. And nobody knew about it."

While he wants the family to move out of Mexico, the 33-year-old finds it difficult because of their willingness to stay in the home country.

Canelo Alvarez ran through the opponent in spite of a major distraction

Kidnapping is a dangerous affair and Canelo Alvarez had to deal with a lot of distraction, stress, and anxiety to get his brother back home safely. While a regular human being would probably be too distracted from his job given the gravity of the situation, Canelo shined through it. He defeated Rocky Fielding via a third-round knockout after dropping him four times in the fight.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates