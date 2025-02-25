Throwback: Revisiting Joe Rogan's favorite post-fight interview instance featuring Alex Pereira's lowest moment in the UFC

Joe Rogan recently revealed what he considers his most memorable post-fight interview in UFC history. Rogan has been a defining voice of the UFC for over two decades and a close witness to some of the most iconic moments in the MMA world.

Ad

During an episode of his renowned podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, with Mexican comedian Felipe Esparza last week, the UFC commentator reflected on his all-time favorite post-fight octagon interview.

Rogan revealed that Israel Adesanya’s emotional speech following his stunning second-round knockout victory over former foe Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in April 2023 stands out as his most cherished moment.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:34:30):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

The victory was particularly meaningful for 'The Last Stylebender', as it not only saw him reclaim the middleweight title but also secured his first win over Pereira in their fourth meeting—two in the UFC and two in kickboxing. He said:

"I need to say something—listen to me. I hope that those of you behind your screens or in this arena can feel this level of happiness just one time in your life. I hope all of you can feel how f**king happy I am just one time in your life. But guess what? You will never feel this level of happiness if you don’t go for something in your own life."

Ad

Adesanya continued:

"When they knock you down when they try to sh*t on you, when they talk sh*t about you, and when they try to put their foot on your neck—if you stay down, you will never, ever get that result. Fortify your mind and feel this level of happiness as you rise at just one time in your life."

Ad

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pereira’s defeat to Adesanya remains the only loss of his UFC career to date. Following that setback, 'Poatan' made the move to the light heavyweight division, where he quickly captured the title and has since solidified his reign with three successful defenses.

When Joe Rogan praised Alex Pereira as an "instant hall of famer"

During an episode of his podcast featuring musician Action Bronson as a guest in June 2024, Joe Rogan lauded Alex Pereira's meteoric rise in the UFC. The renowned podcaster praised the reigning light heavyweight champion’s unparalleled skill set while also commending his mentality:

Ad

"Alex is built different and his mind is different too... He’s the champ, two-division champ. Bro, two-division champ in just a handful of fights in the UFC. Instant Hall of Famer. And you know, he’s just different than everybody else in that he’s such a specialist... He’s not taking anybody down like you never have to worry about him trying to take you down."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (20:07):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.