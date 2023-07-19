"Throwing shots at a actor but not to Shakur Stevenson" - Devin Haney's distasteful 'Zendaya' response aimed at Tom Holland has fans cringing

Devin Haney hasn't endeared himself to fight fans as of late. At one point, he was well-received by the boxing faithful, especially in the aftermath of his first bout with George Kambosos Jr. However, the undisputed reigning lightweight world champion has frustrated fans over his silence on fighting Shakur Stevenson.

This frustration was further intensified by Devin Haney's decision to take aim at beloved actor Tom Holland. The Englishman spoke about his love for Vasily Lomachenko, and felt that he was deserving of a rematch with 'The Dream'. This, however, seems to have angered Haney.

The boxer, who is rumored to be married to Leena Sayed, responded by taking to Twitter and taunting the actor, claiming that he's always had a thing for Zendaya, Holland's current girlfriend. The tweet, which was shared on Instagram by another account, drew a wave of criticism from fans.

One fan even brought up how unlikable they found him, writing the following:

"Does anyone actually like Haney?"

Meanwhile, another fan mocked him for not challenging Shakur Stevenson:

"Bro throwing shots at a actor but not to shakur Stevenson"

Some commented on how sensitive Haney must be for Holland's comments to have hurt his feelings to this extent:

"That must have really hurt Devin's feelings"

Just as others have, another fan accused him of avoiding matchups:

"Devin might go down as one of the biggest ducks of all the young bucks. It's pretty funny"

It remains to be seen what Haney's next move will be. A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Is Devin Haney undefeated?

It is well-known that Devin Haney often draws comparisons to legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., who retired undefeated after beating Conor McGregor in a crossover blockbuster to finish his career with 50 wins and no losses. While many boxers chase the goal of an unbeaten record, Devin Haney is well on his way.

Teddy 🧸 @edrTeddy MUST SEE: POST FIGHT in the ring Interview with DEVIN HANEY and LOMACHENKO



Devin HANEY remains UNDEFEATED with 30 wins after his CONTROVERSIAL WIN AGAINST Loma 🥊



Excellent performance by Loma at 35yrs old vs Haney at 24yrs old #HaneyLoma twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/3b1bAW344L MUST SEE: POST FIGHT in the ring Interview with DEVIN HANEY and LOMACHENKODevin HANEY remains UNDEFEATED with 30 wins after his CONTROVERSIAL WIN AGAINST Loma 🥊Excellent performance by Loma at 35yrs old vs Haney at 24yrs old

The 24-year old recently faced Vasily Lomachenko, his stiffest challenge yet. While he didn't beat the Ukrainian convincingly, he did enough to earn a unanimous decision in the judges' eyes, moving up to 30-0. Fans, however, are eager to see him face fellow unbeaten boxer Shakur Stevenson.