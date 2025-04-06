Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer: Full results

The Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer showdown marked the highly anticipated comeback of former WBO super welterweight champion Tszyu in the wake of the back-to-back defeats he'd suffered inside the squared circle. It was viewed as a crossroads fight for Tszyu and a golden opportunity for Spencer to make a name for himself.

Tszyu entered the event on a two-fight losing streak. 'Soul Taker' was previously undefeated as a professional boxer. He was outpointed by Sebastian Fundora in a blood-soaked war in early 2024 and was knocked out by Bakhram Murtazaliev in late 2024. The loss to Fundora was Tszyu's first-ever pro boxing loss, and the loss to Murtazaliev was his first-ever stoppage defeat in the paid boxing ranks.

On the contrary, Joey Spencer had been on an impressive run and was eager to make a name for himself on Tim Tszyu's home turf. The PBC Boxing fight card, headlined by Tszyu vs. Spencer, featured several other exciting fights as well. The event transpired at the Newcastle Entertainment Center in Broadmeadow, Newcastle, Australia, on April 5, 2025 (April 6 local time in Australia).

Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer

Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer (WBO Inter-Continental super welterweight championship)

Heading into the fight, many fans argued that Tim Tszyu was in a must-win situation. The son of the legendary Kostya Tszyu, Tim found himself faced with considerable criticism for his most recent performance. Regardless, the Australian combatant affirmed his confidence in his craft and vowed to mount a triumphant comeback.

True to his word, Tszyu's comeback fight, which saw him take on America's Joey Spencer, saw him put on an incredible performance. 'Soul Taker' left no stone unturned in dissecting his opponent. The early going saw both fighters gauge the distance and seemingly exercise an abundance of caution.

However, the complexion of the fight quickly changed when Tszyu appeared to find his rhythm. The Australian simply seemed to be one step ahead of Spencer in their showdown. His defense was on point, and his offense gradually reached a point where Spencer was hardly able to throw anything in return without getting punished.

Tszyu went from landing the odd good shot and disengaging to craftily landing combinations. Ultimately, Tszyu's combinations and relentless pressure proved to badly hurt Spencer, whose corner threw the towel in. Tszyu was thereby declared the winner via TKO in round four. Tszyu later called out former world champion Keith Thurman.

Endry Saavedra vs. Mikkel Nielsen (WBO International middleweight championship)

Both Saavedra and Nielsen opened the fight showcasing excellent pugilistic prowess. Regardless, a rift in power was apparent as the matchup progressed, with Saavedra seemingly landing the more impactful punches and doing so with notable frequency.

The cracks in Nielsen's defense became increasingly evident as Saavedra began landing with greater accuracy and seemed to have his opponent's timing down. Saavedra deftly utilized information from the early exchanges to better manage the distance and break his foe down with uppercuts and hooks.

Eventually, fatigue appeared to set in for Nielsen, which proved to be his undoing, as Saavedra kept the pressure on and finished him via TKO. That said, the finishing sequence did lead some to question whether a low blow was involved and if the referee made the right call with the stoppage.

Watch the polarizing sequence below:

Koen Mazoudier vs. Dan Hill (Australian super welterweight championship)

The fight between Koen Mazoudier and Dan Hill saw Mazoudier systematically break down his foe en route to a vicious stoppage. A key moment saw Mazoudier land a thunderous right hand and knock Hill down, a fight-changing moment from which Hill never seemed to recover.

Nevertheless, to his credit, Hill displayed tremendous heart and managed to go the distance. He attempted to rally with his fair share of hooks, and the two fighters even engaged in a few dangerous phone booth exchanges. Their chins held up, and it was Mazoudier who seemed to be getting the better of most exchanges, ultimately winning the fight via unanimous decision.

Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer: Fight card results

In addition to Tim Tszyu, Endry Saavedra, and Koen Mazoudier picking up impressive victories, several other boxers on the card also put on amazing displays of pugilism.

Among the winners on the night were Liam Talivaa, Callum Peters, Blake Wells, and more. We'll now take a broader look at the winners of the Tszyu vs. Spencer boxing card.

Check out the Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer fight card's complete results below:

WBO Inter-Continental super welterweight title bout: Tim Tszyu def. Joey Spencer (via fourth-round TKO)

WBO International middleweight title bout: Endry Saavedra def. Mikkel Nielsen (via eighth-round TKO)

Australian super welterweight title bout: Koen Mazoudier def. Dan Hill (via unanimous decision; 98-91, 100-89, 99-90)

Heavyweight: Liam Talivaa def. Brandon Grach (via fifth-round KO)

Light heavyweight: Callum Peters def. William Lenehan (via first-round TKO)

Welterweight: Isaias Sette def. Brent Walton (via unanimous decision; 48-46, 48-46, 48-46)

Middleweight: Blake Wells def. Andrei Mikhailovich (via split decision; 58-56, 59-55, 56-58)

Middleweight: Cody Beekin def. Ryan Daye (via second-round TKO)

Super lightweight: Cooper O'Connell def. Benjamin Amos (via second-round TKO)

