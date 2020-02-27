Tito Ortiz's win over Alberto El Patron overruled as 'no contest'

On December 7th, 2019, Tito Ortiz faced former WWE World Champion Alberto Del Rio/El Patron (real name José Alberto Rodríguez) under the Combate Americas promotion. It was the company's first PPV event, one that they admitted didn't do as well as they would have hoped.

It was Alberto El Patron's first MMA outing in almost a decade, with the Mexican having fought in Japan for the promotions DEEP and PRIDE as well. He had brief MMA stints in Honduras, his home country Mexico and a fight in Spain as well.

His first fight in the United States was against a former UFC Champion in Tito Ortiz and he was handily defeated in over three minutes of the first round, losing via a rear-naked choke. MMA Junkie broke the news that that decision has been overturned by the Texas State Athletic Commission and it's now a "No contest" for Ortiz.

The result can be seen on the official sheet of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

TDLR public information officer Tela Mange told MMA Junkie:

“The results of the fight were changed pending further investigation,”

Interestingly, Combate Americas were only made aware of this when MMA Junkie reached out to them:

Combate Americas officials were informed of the no decision ruling by MMA Junkie on Tuesday. After promotion officials made inquiries with the Texas commission, a promotion spokesperson confirmed to MMA Junkie that as of now, the result of the fight is a no decision.

Ortiz signed a multi-fight deal with Combate Americas - the first of which was the bout against El Patron. The initial suspicion will always be concerning a potentially failed drug test, but those accusations are too big to throw around without any proof to back it up.

