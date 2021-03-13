Tony Ferguson reportedly set to return against top lightweight contender at UFC 262

A huge lightweight matchup between Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush is reportedly on the verge of being confirmed for UFC 262. For months, Dariush has been pleading with the UFC for a high-ranked opponent and it looks like the promotion has finally granted him his wish.

According to an initial report from MMA Junkie, the #9 ranked lightweight will welcome 'El Cucuy' for his first fight of 2021. Tony Ferguson is currently on the back of two big losses, with his last fight ending in a one-sided win for Charles Oliveira.

Prior to his loss to the Brazilian, Ferguson's 12-fight win streak in the UFC was brought to an end by Justin Gaethje. 'The Highlight' displayed the toughest performance of his career as he beat the former interim UFC lightweight champion to win the same belt and book his place in a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

On the other hand, Beneil Dariush himself has complied an impressive winning run. With a victory over Carlos Diego Ferreira in his first fight of 2021, Dariush extended his win streak to six fights. His last loss was in 2018 to Alexander Hernandez.

Could Tony Ferguson bounce back from his losing streak and be in contention to win the UFC lightweight title?

Despite being in his late 30s, Tony Ferguson is still regarded as one of the most dangerous fighters on the entire UFC roster, not just in the lightweight division. With 'El Cucuy' suffering two big losses in his last two octagon outings, Ferguson will be desperate to get back into the win column once again.

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that his promotion will host a short tournament between the top nine lightweight contenders to decide the next UFC lightweight champion. By the looks of it, Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush seems to be the first of many fights that will be booked in the 155-lbs division in the coming months.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov set to vacate his title at any given moment, the UFC will look to crown a new lightweight champion in 2021.