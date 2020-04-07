Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje made official for UFC 249

Tony Ferguson will be facing Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 249.

The pair will fight it out to crown the new interim UFC Lightweight Champion.

UFC has finally confirmed a new main event for UFC 249, as Tony Ferguson will now be facing Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship.

With the exit of Khabib Nurmagomedov from UFC 249, a new opponent for Tony Ferguson has now been confirmed for the pay-per-view, as 'El Cucuy' will be stepping into the Octagon against one of Lightweight Division's absolute best, Justin Gaethje.

Ferguson, currently on the back of a win over Donald Cerrone from his last fight, will be on course to becoming a two-time interim UFC Lightweight Champion. As for Gaethje, this will be his first shot at UFC gold, as 'The Highlight' will look to spoil Ferguson's party on short notice.

Shortly after the announcement of the fight broke out on social media, Gaethje took to Twitter and claimed that he is terrified but decided to take the fight on short notice for the people.

When is UFC 249?

UFC 249 is still on schedule for April 18th. However, a location is yet to be finalized for the event. However, the PPV now has a new main event, as Ferguson and Gaethje are expected to put on an absolute show for the fans.