3 fights to look forward to in UFC 229

UFC 229 is finally here and we can't wait to see two fierce fighters in UFC history; Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, go one on one in the octagon this Saturday evening, 6th October live from T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Although this is far from a one-fight show as the main match-card includes plenty of different fights to look forward too. We look at the top 3 fights fans are eagerly waiting to witness.

#3 Derrick Lewis vs Alexander Volkov

It's difficult to pinpoint exactly how Derrick Lewis became a successful fighter. Known as the "Black Beast", he has made his way to 2nd position in the rankings winning 8 of the last 9 fights in the heavyweight division.

On the other hand, his opponent, Alexander Volkov, has a four-fight winning streak which is capped off by a dominating victory over Fabricio Werdum. He has been living up to his potential and closing in on getting a title shot.

Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis (record 20-5-1) is not the most diverse fighter in UFC but his results cannot be denied. He is pretty much simple with his techniques in the octagon - explosive kicks at range, walks forwards with massive power punches, and is downright brutal if he is able to gain top position. A take down seems to be the best technique for Lewis as seen in his last 3 fights.

Alexander Volkov

Alexander Volkov (30-6) is among the best-conditioned athlete in the Heavyweight division. A rangy kickboxer, he can break down opponents with constant kicks to upper body and legs. 20 of his wins in M have come via knockouts. He holds a massive advantage at range with his kicks, something Lewis has struggled in the past. Volkov has a kicking prowess and range to make life miserable for Lewis in the octagon.

