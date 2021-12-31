Chuck ‘The Iceman’ Liddell is one of the biggest stars in UFC history. He rose to superstardom during the early years of the promotion and had an impressive legacy inside the octagon. Liddell was a massive draw for the UFC following the Zuffa purchase as his fights generated mainstream attention.

'The Iceman' is a former UFC light heavyweight champion and one of the best fighters of his era. His fighting style was entertaining, which made him a fan-favorite. He had many memorable knockouts during his illustrious career.

Even when Liddell fought high-level strikers with serious knockout power, he still came out victorious. He never shied away from getting into a slugfest inside the octagon, which is evident from his highlight reel in the sport.

This list will look at the top 5 Chuck Liddell finishes in the UFC.

#5. Liddell vs. Vernon White – UFC 49

Chuck Liddell's knockout over Vernon White at UFC 49 was one of the best finishes of his UFC career.

At the time, Liddell was firing on all cylinders and looked to earn a UFC light heavyweight title shot. He came into the fight following his knockout win over Tito Ortiz and looked to continue that momentum. That’s exactly what ‘The Iceman’ did when he met White in the octagon.

Even though White had a losing record, he did have some success in King of the Cage. He won and defended the KOTC light heavyweight championship, and had a 5-1 record in KOTC prior to joining the UFC.

‘The Iceman’ made quick work of The Lion’s Den member by dropping him with a straight right-hand. The referee immediately stopped the fight and awarded Liddell with the knockout win. With the win, 'The Iceman' earned a title shot against then-UFC light heavyweight champion Randy Couture.

Watch Chuck Liddell's KO of Vernon White here:

