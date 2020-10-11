Although wrestling consistently remains one of the most effective forms of martial arts that a pro fighter can master, the blood-thirsty fans of the "sweet science" that is MMA, love nothing more than witnessing an electrifying, spine chilling, and equally devastating knockout inside the cage.

The most popular fighters among fans, barring the exception of a few are usually guys that can put their opponents to sleep with the infamous touch of death. From Chuck Liddell to Conor McGregor, crafty strikers, and knockout artists entertain the fans more than anything else.

Let's take this Saturday's UFC Fight Island 5 card for example which saw two unbelievable spinning kick finishes from one half of the card's main event - to 5 bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen and Joaquin Buckley, who as many are claiming, may have scored the greatest KO in UFC history. Check out the wild KO below.

If that stunning KO just gave you goosebumps, fasten your seatbelts because we are going to take a look at the top 5 craziest knockouts in UFC history.

5. Dan Henderson vs Michael Bisping (UFC 100)

Dan Henderson's right hand is no less than a sledgehammer and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping got the living daylights knocked out of him when the pair met inside the Octagon at UFC 100.

In one of the most savage KO's in UFC history, Henderson feigned with the jab and then connected right on the button with a straight right to send the Brit's head bouncing off the mat. However, Hendo wasn't done just yet, pouncing on the ground to hit Bisping with a flying forearm to the jaw, making it one of the most spine chilling knockouts ever. Henderson later told Joe Rogan during the post-fight interview that he followed up the initial KO with a flying forearm as Bisping went to ground to "shut him up".

4. Edson Barboza vs Terry Etim (UFC 142)

One of the most lethal strikers in MMA, Edson Barboza's KO of Terry Etim at UFC 142 was so devastating, many claims that the former took his opponent's soul along with the win on the night. Barboza connected with a perfectly timed spinning wheel kick to the temple and it the next thing you know, Etim's body lay flattened on the canvas, stiff as wood. Had the fight not been stopped there itself, Etim could have suffered a career-ending injury.

3. Jorge Masvidal vs Ben Askren (UFC 239)

Jorge Masvidal's "resurrection" was finally complete when the former top contender for the UFC welterweight title threw down against former ONE FC (now known as ONE Championship) Champion Ben Askren in the main event of UFC 239.

All it took "Street Jesus" was five seconds to knock the former Olympian out cold in the center of the Octagon. Masvidal ran straight towards a bent over Askren, with the latter possibly looking to shoot for a single leg takedown and launched a thunderous flying knee into Ben Askren's face, leaving 'Funky' asleep inside the cage. The fight didn't end there though. "Gamebred" landed a couple more "Super necessary" strikes on Askren as he went crashing down on the canvas.

2. Chan Sung Jung vs. Yair Rodriguez (UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez)

Chan Sung Jung and Yair Rodriguez indulged in an all-out war in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez back in November 2018. As the back and forth encounter entered the fifth round, Rodriguez was losing on the scorecards and crawling towards his second consecutive defeat inside the cage.

However, in the final moments of the ultimate round, something miraculous occurred as Rodriguez landed a highlight-reel elbow strike that knocked Jung out cold the moment it connected. Jung fell on the mat, out cold, sending the entire world went into a frenzy.

1. Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo

Conor McGregor's KO of former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo is the stuff that dreams are made of. In his first-ever title fight inside the Octagon, the Irishman took just 13 seconds to knock out his Brazilian counterpart who hadn't lost a single fight inside the cage in a decade until that day at UFC 194 which took place back on 13 Dec 2015 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As the fight started, McGregor looked very relaxed while Aldo looked like he was starting to feel the heat of the fans screaming, calling for his head at the MGM Grand. As the Irishman had rightly anticipated at a press conference in the leadup to the fight, Aldo overstretched with the right as McGregor counter-punched with razor-sharp precision, his knuckles crunching on Aldo's temple as the former champ went down, marking the beginning of the McGregor era in the UFC.