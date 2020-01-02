Top 5 UFC finishes of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone

Neeraj Badlani FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone

The first pay-per-view of 2020 - UFC 246 is already sold out! The event is set to take place on January 18, 2020 at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by a welterweight bout between 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor and Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

The Notorious One is making his much-awaited return to the Octagon and the fans are stoked. In fact, UFC president Dana White confirmed that the tickets for the PPV sold out instantly once they went out for sale. Talking to Yahoo! Sports, White stated that UFC 246 PPV pulled in a hefty sum of $10 million.

Recently, McGregor posted a picture of his transformation on Twitter and it would be an understatement to say that he is looking jacked and all set for the return. But McGregor has a huge task on his hand as he will enter the cage against an experienced campaigner in Cerrone. According to the UFC pundits, Donald Cerrone has more ways to win than his returning opponent. Cerrone fought thrice in 2019 and won only one fight against Al laquinta at Fight Night 151, May 5, 2019 (Lightweight Division). He currently holds a UFC record of 36-13-0 (1 NC) and has numerous records under his belt such as:

Most Performance Bonuses (17)

First in Knockdowns (20)

Most Wins (23)

Such incredible statistics clearly point out the fact that Cerrone won't be a pushover in the fight. Known to be a prolific striker, Cerrone will look to score a huge upset win over one of the most controversial as well as influential figures in the promotion.

In this feature, we take a look at the top 5 finishes of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone:

5. Donald Cerrone Vs Adriano Martins

Cerrone Vs Martins (Image Courtesy - Getty images)

On January 26, 2014, Cerrone faced Adriano Martins in a lightweight clash at UFC on Fox 10 inside the United Center, Chicago. Under 30 seconds of round 1, Cerrone faked a punch with an outer kick and landed a spectacular head kick, knocking Martins was out cold. Cowboy also picked up his third Knockout of the Night bonus award for the spectacular KO of Martins.

1 / 3 NEXT