Top Boxer confirms he will train with Conor McGregor while teasing possible MMA career

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Conor McGregor

While Tyson Fury has been confirmed to take on Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on February 22nd in a highly-anticipated rematch, the Gypsy King is also eyeing a possible MMA career down the line.

Fury was a guest on RTE Radio 1 where he opened up about his plans of going to Dublin to train with Conor Mcgregor.

Fury praised McGregor for being a fantastic man and is ecstatic about accepting the Irishman's offer to do some MMA training.

The Heavyweight Boxing Champion previously trained with Darren Till in Liverpool and is looking forward to making the trip to Dublin for an insightful session with the former UFC Double Champion.

“I think Conor is an absolutely fantastic fighting man. He has offered to train me if I ever want to go into MMA. What better trainer could I have than the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor?

I’m looking forward to coming to train with Conor. We’re going to get it all planned in and I should be over in Dublin quite soon. I’ll definitely be coming over for a training session, that is for sure. I have been MMA training in the last week with Darren Till in Liverpool. I really enjoy the new challenge.”

Fury has expressed his desire to give MMA a shot after he calls time on his boxing career. Dana White is also open to the idea of getting Fury inside the Octagon, however, when could we see that happening?

“I don’t know where or when [I’ll make me MMA debut] because after I finish my boxing career I fancy my hand at MMA as well." H/t Credit: Boxingscene

Fury is currently scheduled for a rematch against Deontay Wilder, which will take place at the MGM Grand Arena in February next year.