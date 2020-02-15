Top UFC Heavyweight on Jon Jones - 'I could put him away'

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes

Curtis Blaydes doesn't think that Jon Jones will fare too well at Heavyweight. While there has been talk of Jones moving up to Heavyweight for years, his somewhat-controversial win over Dominick Reyes proved that he needs to stay put at 205.

While acknowledging his skill level, Blaydes thinks that size will be a big factor when fighting at Heavyweight. He was on BJPENN.com Radio and said:

“I believe he has all the skill in the world. I don’t think anyone is as creative or blends as well as he does, but there is gravity and weight and it does become a factor when you come up to heavyweight."

He used the example of Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier at Lightweight last year, where Holloway landed as many punches as Poirier, but when the latter hit, you could see that his shots were landing harder.

He then went on to reveal how he could hang with Jones and put him away:

“On the ground also, I know he’s an amazing wrestler, jiu-jitsu player, but again gravity plays a bigger factor in heavyweight fights And I know speaking for me personally I bet real heavy hitters with amazing pressure [would have success]. I think I’d be able to hang with him on the ground. I think I’d be able to get some elbows in. And again, the power I’m bringing on the ground I could put him away.”

Curtis Blaydes is on a winning run right now, having last finished the former Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos at UFC Raleigh. He's one of the potential title contenders but will likely have to take two fights more before earning a title shot.

Would Jon Jones be able to hang with the rest at Heavyweight? Voice your thoughts in the comments below.