Twitter explodes as ugly brawl breaks out after Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov retained the lightweight championship and now boasts a 27-0 record

The greatest fight in the history of the UFC. The fight everyone's eyes were on, involving two of the biggest fighters in the game. Khabib Nurmagomedov defending his lightweight championship against Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

The build-up to the fight was closely documented for months as the air grew heavier with hype with each passing day. Both athletes were completely invested in multiple aspects, with several people believing that there was a personal touch to it as well.

Conor and Khabib gave it their everything with Khabib's immense wrestling abilities coming to the fore as his naked rear choke in the 4th round saw Conor tap out. The Russian didn't just retain his title with the win, but enhanced his record to an unprecedented 27-0.

However, after what was an extraordinary (albeit largely one-sided), all hell broke loose as Khabib jumped out of the ring and attacked one of Conor's men. As the brawl grew uglier outside the ring, a few of Khabib's entourage decided to jump into the ring and attack a defence-less Conor McGregor.

Despite the presence of a plethora of security personnel, things got out of hand much sooner than anyone could've imagined, and both fighters were soon ushered backstage without the belt being pinned on Khabib.

The extent of repercussions is still unclear but is bound to be long-reaching. For now, 3 members from Khabib's team have reportedly been arrested, according to UFC President, Dana White.

Naturally, Twitter boiled over immediately with thousands across the planet taking to the social media platform to express their thoughts. Take a look at the incident and what was said about it:

