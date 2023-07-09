Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we discuss UFC 290, Conor McGregor's comments on the BMF belt, and more.

#3 UFC 290 sees broken bones, N-words, and featherweight legacies

UFC 290 turned out to be one of the biggest events of the year. With one title well-defended, one changing hands, and a third one built up inside the octagon, the star-studded affair also saw multiple injuries inside the cage.

Dan Hooker showed his mettle in an all-out war against Jalin Turner on the main card. When asked about a potential fracture by Joe Rogan in the octagon interview, he brushed it off as 'just a scratch'. It later turned out to be a clean break of arm bone.

Dana White revealed during the press conference that co-headliner Brandon Moreno had also broken his hand in the opening round of the 25-minute fight.

In other news, Alexander Volkanovski successfully retained his featherweight title against Yair Rodriguez, proving once again why he is the #1 pound-for-pound fighter. Brandon Moreno lost his belt to Alexandre Pantoja in a controversial split decision.

Dricus Du Plessis, after knocking out Robert Whittaker, had an intense face-off with Israel Adesanya, where the champion dropped a series of N-words. Despite being called out by fans for 'racial undertones', Dana White is unperturbed by the nature of the face-off. When asked to comment on it during the presser, he simply said, 'He's black'. Du Plessis, meanwhile, thought it was 'clown'-like behaviour from Adesanya, unbefitting a champion.

#2 Very slim chance of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira happening

Charles Oliveira will not be ready by the time UFC flies to Abu Dhabi in October, which creates a timeline issue for Islam Makhachev's next fight.

The Dagestani will almost certainly fight at UFC 294 in the Middle East, which somewhat serves as a home country for Makhachev because of religious affiliations. However, 'do Bronx' would be more comfortable with a November or December date after competing in June against Beneil Dariush.

In a recent interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, Oliveira said:

"UFC didn't say [anything] yet. But I'm ready, as long as they give me the time to prepare myself - November or December, I'll be ready."

Watch the interview below:

#1 Conor McGregor wants to fight for the BMF belt

Conor McGregor gets busy on Twitter during every UFC pay-per-view event like clockwork, praising some competitors and otherwise doing self-promotion. UFC 290 was no different.

Shortly after the broadcast advertised the upcoming BMF title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, the Irishman took to Twitter to stake claim to the belt:

"And don’t think for one second that the bmf belt isn’t being lined up specifically for the Mac Dad. Little one division twerps."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA And don’t think for one second that the bmf belt isn’t being lined up specifically for the Mac Dad.

There is very little chance that McGregor's return fight will have the BMF or any other belt on the line. However, when it comes to 'The Notorious', the impossible is always possible.

During the press conference, Dana White agreed to let Jorge Masvidal present the BMF belt to the winner of Gaethje vs. Poirier as the former titleholder.

