Tye Ruotolo vows to erase memory of ‘boring’ fight versus Reinier de Ridder with exciting Dagi scrap

Tye Ruotolo had one huge promise when he inked a deal with the world’s largest martial arts organization – to make jiu-jitsu exciting again.

Due to the nature and existing format of BJJ competitions outside of ONE Championship, the Atos representative welcomed the organization’s grappling ruleset that prevents athletes from stalling or wasting time.

Sometimes, unfortunately, that can still happen. Tye Ruotolo experienced that first-hand when he collided with Reinier de Ridder at the promotion’s on-ground debut in the United States, ONE Fight Night 10.

Despite attempting to hunt for submissions and chain a couple of moves, ‘The Dutch Knight’ made it hard for the young phenom to go in for the kill.

However, he hopes to change that when he returns to the global stage against Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE Fight Night 13 tomorrow.

The twin brother of lightweight submission grappling king Kade, Tye Ruotolo, wants to use this battle against the Dagestani-based wizard to display his exciting style of jiu-jitsu to the world.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, the ONE Championship athete said:

“I will do whatever it takes to not have a boring match, you know. After my last match with Reinier too. That's some salt in my mouth. I didn't like it. It left me kinda eggy.”

Watch the full interview on YouTube here:

In the main event of the stacked bill, Chingiz Allazov defends his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against No.2-ranked contender Marat Grigorian.

Meanwhile, ONE flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci puts his gold on the line against Jarred Brooks.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.