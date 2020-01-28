Tyron Woodley admits to spending a lot of money when he was UFC Welterweight Champion

Ahead of his Octagon return at the upcoming UFC London event, former Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley sat down for an interview with Ariel Helwani and during the conversation, 'T-Wood' opened up about his lifestyle as a champion.

Tyron Woodley's reign as UFC Welterweight Champion

Back in 2016, Tyron Woodley first won the UFC Welterweight Championship when he defeated Robbie Lawler via TKO to mark his first title win in the promotion. Following his win, Woodley would go on to defend his belt against the likes of Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson, and would mark his final title defense against Darren Till.

Woodley would eventually go on to lose the UFC Welterweight Title to Kamaru Usman in March of 2019 and since then, 'T-Wood' is yet to make his return to the Octagon. However, UFC recently announced that the former 170-pound champion will make his comeback against Leon Edwards in London.

Woodley claims that he blew through a lot of money as a champion

During his recent appearance of The Ariel Helwani Show, Tyron Woodley opened up about his lifestyle as a champion and claimed that he could't prevent himself from spending money when he was the king of the Welterweight Division.

“I blew through a lot of f*cking money, man. A lot. A lot of money. And I was—jewelry and VIP and all these experiences, all these things that came with the championship life. You really – when you come from where I come from – you never imagine making that type of money; you never imagine being in that type of position. You work hard for it – and I didn’t get there by accident because I was busting my ass – but nobody taught me finance.

Woodley further added that when he initially started making money, he brought a total of seven cars and two houses and would also go on regular trips, as well. Woodley's lavish lifestyle also saw him visit several restaurants and VIP clubs on a regular basis and nobody would dare to even lift a hand.

“So, when you started making money? I bought, like, seven cars and, f*cking, two houses—and all these trips. And nobody ever lifted a f*cking hand when we was at a restaurant; 10-15 people went to dinner. And I was going to VIP clubs and all this sh*t, like, every other week. And I just imagined making that amount of money for a very long time. And they very quickly said, ‘Poof!’ Damn! I’m on it like, ‘You gonna tell me, March 3rd, that this is different? It’s not the same?’ And it’s just a lesson learned.”

When is Tyron Woodley returning to the Octagon?

Tyron Woodley will be making his return to the Octagon on the 21st of March, 2020 against Leon Edwards.