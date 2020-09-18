Tyron Woodley can upset Colby Covington at UFC Vegas 11

Tyron Woodley will take on Colby Covington in the main event of UFC Vegas 11 which will be a must-win fight for the former Welterweight Champion. While Colby Covington is coming off a TKO loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245, Tyron Woodley is on a two-fight losing streak.

It won't be wrong to say that it's an important fight for Woodley, and there's a reason to believe that the former Champion still has what it takes to beat Colby Chaos Covington.

Tyron Woodley has looked impressive in the lead-up to his hugely anticipated showdown against Colby Covington. He is training alongside Covington's former friend and training partner, Jorge Masvidal, and will likely leave his past performances behind when he takes on Covington next.

Tyron Woodley has what it takes to beat Colby Covington

UFC Fight Night: Woodley v Burns

Colby Covington has not been training at American Top Team after he was allegedly asked to move out from the gym for his behavior towards ATT teammates and his general conduct outside.

It will be interesting to see how well Covington can prepare himself ahead of the huge match-up without his regular training partners and ease of access at one of the most reputed gyms in the MMA world, American Top Team.

As said before, Tyron Woodley is training alongside Covington's former teammate Jorge Masvidal. It will be interesting to see the learning angles for both the fighters out of the two-week training camp ahead of the Covington fight.

Woodley and Covington are former training partners and both of them are credible wrestlers with a solid striking game. However, it's interesting to note the different approaches taken by both the fighters when it comes to striking. While Covington is a volume puncher who likes to rely on his pressure and cardio to tire his opponents, Tyron Woodley is a solid knockout artist with credible power in his hands.

Watch a real sport. There’s a @ufc event every week until the end of December including the big one live on @espn Sept 19th! 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 https://t.co/zKRVEXmcWt pic.twitter.com/r96pj9onPl — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 1, 2020

If both the fighters decide to exchange strikes during any point of the fight, as Covington did with Usman, there's a reason to believe that Woodley is going to end up causing more damage than the former Interim Welterweight Champion. Tyron Woodley likes to take his time and go for the knockout and will look to finish Covington come UFC Vegas 11.

It will be interesting to see how much Covington has recovered from the injuries he sustained against Kamaru Usman back at UFC 245. Covington and Usman fought for five rounds against each other back in December of 2019. Covington suffered a lot of damage in his fight against Usman. Woodley is a more powerful striker than the current Welterweight Champion.

Despite back to back losses, there's no reason to believe that Tyron Woodley is far from done. History has taught us that MMA fighter has gone on to lose several fights to come back stronger than ever.

Woodley can also look to mix his game with wrestling, something we didn't see from the former Champion in his last fight against Gilbert Burns. While Covington is a credible wrestler himself, Woodley has proven to be one of the best grapplers in the Welterweight division with notable victories over Damien Maia during his prime.

Tyron Woodley has also fared impressively against strikers with wins over the likes of Stephen Thompson, Paul Daley, and Robbie Lawler. With no plans of retiring soon, Woodley will look to send a notice to the entire division with a stoppage victory over Colby Covington at UFC Vegas 11.

