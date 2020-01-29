Tyron Woodley not guaranteed a shot at the UFC Welterweight Championship even if he beats Leon Edwards

Tyron Woodley (Image Courtesy: Forbes)

While speaking to Ariel Helwani recently, former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley claimed that he has not been guaranteed a shot at the 170-pound title even if he is able to stop Leon Edwards at the upcoming UFC London event.

Woodley, who lost the UFC Welterweight Title to Kamaru Usman back in March of 2019, will be stepping back into the Octagon almost a year later, as he stated a title for 'The Chosen One' hasn't been confirmed at this stage.

While claiming that he hasn't been guaranteed a shot at the UFC Welterweight Championship, Tyron Woodley also name-dropped the likes of Ronda Rousey, Cody Garbrandt, and Holly Holm, who in the aftermath to their respective title losses were not guaranteed of an immediate rematch.

“If we look at other people’s hand, like in poker, different sets of hands, there would be no case where Joanna Jedrzejczyk didn’t get an instant rematch, Ronda Rousey or Cody Garbrandt. Or you see Holly Holm fight her way back into a title fight so may times afterwards. We’ve seen these things happen like that (quickly).

Woodley claimed that even if he earns himself a win over Leon Edwards in London, he is not guaranteed a shot at the UFC Welterweight Championship.

“I’m not even guaranteed a title shot after beating Leon Edwards. So how does my deck of cards look different when I’m the one who actually defended four times and won four world title fights in a year?”

When will Tyron Woodley return to the Octagon?

Tyron Woodley is set to make his return to the Octagon on the 21st of March, 2020 against Leon Edwards in a highly-awaited Welterweight clash.