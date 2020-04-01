Tyron Woodley offers Colby Covington last chance to fight him

Tyron Woodley has called out Covington once again to step up and face him at UFC 249

Woodley has no qualms in facing Colby Covington on short notice at the April 18 pay-per-view.

Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley has called out Colby Covington once again to step up and face him at UFC 249 on April 18. However, he has also made it clear that if Covington doesn't turn up or the fight gets canceled for some reason, the former welterweight champion will never fight him.

During an Instagram Q&A session on Tuesday, Woodley said that he is done with Covington if the fight doesn't go down this time.

“This is my last time saying I want to fight Colby. If Colby don’t fight me this time, I’m moving on. This is his last opportunity for me to even mention him. If he don’t fight me at this time, you’re never even going to hear his name, cause it doesn’t solidify my legacy to fight him. I just want to beat his a** cause y’all need to see him get whooped.”

Woodley's repeated requests

Before the cancellation of UFC Fight Night London was announced by the promotion, Woodley publically stated that he would like to fight Covington as a replacement for Leon Edwards in the main event but that didn't come through as the event itself got postponed shortly after, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now that Khabib Nurmagomedov has announced his withdrawal from UFC 249 due to a travel ban in Russia, Woodley has called out Covington once again, making it clear that he has no qualms in going ahead with the match on short notice at the April 18 pay-per-view. However, there's no confirmation on behalf of the UFC regarding the possibility of the fight taking place.