Tyron Woodley will corner Ben Askren for his boxing match with Jake Paul

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will be in Ben Askren's corner for his boxing match against Jake Paul.

Ben Askren is set to come out of retirement on April 17th to face Youtube star Jake Paul. Askren is a former Bellator and ONE champion. However, he is not known for his boxing. Woodley, being one of the best knockout artists in the sport, has agreed to assist his good friend Askren for this bout.

Sometimes my friends make me fun things and send them to me 😂😂😂 @johnkim77 pic.twitter.com/noxwqFbEgn — Funky (@Benaskren) February 8, 2021

The Schmo interviewed Woodley about Askren's training

In an interview with The Schmo, Tyron Woodley was asked about his thoughts on Askren taking on Jake Paul and if he would help Askren prepare for the fight, his response was

Ben has very dumpy power, that’s the best way I can explain it. When he punches, it’s not like the super-fast, Mayweather type of stuff, but when he hits you, it’s like damn that kinda hurt a little bit. So in my mind, I think that he clings to guys well, we haven’t really seen him take a lot of punches. Robbie [Lawler] hit him a couple times. Obviously, he got flying kneed, but we haven’t seen him sit there and just take shots from people throwing hands at him. So I think he’s going to be able to get close to Jake, kinda talk a little shit to him because Ben’s been doing that since college, and then really just wear him down and wear him out. Then I think those later rounds, Ben’s been on this stage, the Bellator stage, the ONE FC stage, the UFC stage, the Olympic stage, the NCAA stage, the crowd and the lights, and everything that goes with the pazazz of putting on a show — he’s not going to be moved by it. Jake, this is new to him. YouTube is one thing but when you’re in front of people and people are watching you… He showed up against those guys he fought but I think Ben’s a world-class athlete whether he looks like he can jump 40-feet off the ground or not, he’s world-class in three different sports."

Tyron Woodley will be hoping to break a three-fight losing streak in his next bout against Vicente Luque at UFC 260. That losing run began when he dropped the welterweight title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. This was the same event where Askren made his UFC debut.

For Askren, his undefeated streak ended abruptly after that as he was knocked out by Jorge Masvidal in legendary fashion. He was then submitted by Demian Maia in 2019, prompting his retirement.

Who do you think will win the Askren vs Paul boxing match? Share your thoughts in the comments below.