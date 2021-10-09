Everything you need to know about Deontay Wilder's girlfriend, Telli Swift

Deontay Wilder’s girlfriend Telli Swift is a model, reality TV star, fashion designer, and entrepreneur. Over the past few years, Swift has become a key part of Wilder’s personal and professional life.

Telli Swift is often seen accompanying ‘The Bronze Bomber’ to his fights, and is known for being incredibly vocal in her support for her partner in the boxing realm. She was born as Shuntel Swift in Zambales, Philippines, on January 24th, 1987. Born to Vivian Crawford and Reginald Swift, her family and relatives witnessed Swift shine from a very young age.

Shuntel Swift started participating in photoshoots and beauty pageants from the age of three, and gradually carved out a successful career for herself as a professional model. Swift spent a considerable part of her growing years in Japan. She later shifted to Los Angeles, California, where she worked as an ER nurse.

She has also worked as a nurse for plastic surgery recovery in Beverly Hills. Shuntel Swift rose to prominence, courtesy of her career as a model. She is best known for starring on the reality TV show WAGs Atlanta alongside her partner Deontay Wilder.

She adopted the stage name Telli Swift after rising to fame. Moreover, as a philanthropist, Swift notably founded a charitable organization, the Boxing WAGs Association.

Telli Swift and Deontay Wilder first met in 2015. They eventually got to know each other better, and entered a serious relationship that went from strength to strength. Swift and Wilder got engaged in 2018. They have a child together, a daughter, Kaori Lee Wilder. Furthermore, Swift also has a son, Kerron, from a previous marriage.

Telli Swift will accompany her fiancee Deontay Wilder to his trilogy fight against Tyson Fury

Telli Swift has been with Deontay Wilder every step of the way ahead of his all-important clash against longtime rival Tyson Fury. Swift will be ringside for Wilder’s highly anticipated trilogy bout against ‘The Gypsy King’ this Saturday.

The first fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury took place in December 2018. It ended in a split decision draw. The scorecards read 115-111 for Wilder, 114-112 for Fury and 113-113 draw.

Their rematch transpired in February 2020, which saw Tyson Fury defeat Deontay Wilder via seventh-round TKO. That marked Wilder’s first loss as a professional boxer. Fury captured Wilder’s WBC heavyweight title as well as The Ring heavyweight title that was on the line as a vacant belt in that matchup.

Their trilogy matchup will see Tyson Fury put The Ring and WBC heavyweight titles on the line against Deontay Wilder on October 9th, 2021.

