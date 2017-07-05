UFC 213 media conference call transcript

UFC 213 is headlined by two title fights.

by Press Release Interview 05 Jul 2017, 21:26 IST

Jack Encarnacao: My first question is for Amanda. Amanda, now that Ronda Rousey is out of the sport, do you feel like the face of women’s MMA?

Jack Encarnacao: Okay. Yoel, a question for you please? What’s your expectation if you defeat Robert Whittaker as far as ever getting to fight Michael Bisping now that the Georges St-Pierre, Bisping fight doesn’t seem to be happening. Do you ever expect to fight Michael Bisping?

Yoel Romero: My expectation is to win the fight. Whatever happens and to bring that victory back to Miami.

Jack Encarnacao: Okay, Robert, same question for you. Are you coming into this interim fight expecting that if you win as you expect to that you will be able to face Bisping at some point and is that important to you?

Robert Whittaker: I haven’t thought about it and I’m focusing my attention solely on Yoel.

Jack Encarnacao: How do you approach Yoel Romero perhaps differently than most of your other opponents, is there anything that you need to account for that you haven’t had to in the past?

Robert Whittaker: He’s a tough fighter, he’s got a great skillset and a great calibre of wrestling and striking. I want to go in there giving that, the respect he deserves and trains the way I always train, I think I’ve been a good fighter lately and I’m going to be myself out there.

Jack Encarnacao: A question for Valentina. Valentina, looking back at your first fight against Amanda, why do you think you were able to win the third round, what happened there that went in your favour do you think?

Valentina Shevchenko: At the time it would be one minute more, it would be different results but I spent a lot of time training, like almost one year. I had an impressive performance against Holly Holm and Julianna Pena and I had great training camps for these two fights and now I feel like this one will be a different fight with a different result.

Jack Encarnacao: And what do you think about how Amanda has carried herself as champion thus far?

Valentina Shevchenko: I don’t care how she characterises or what she says because it’s only going to last one more week.

Jack Encarnacao: Thank you and Justin Gaethje, are you on the line?

Justin Gaethje: Yes.

Jack Encarnacao: Okay, hi Justin. Do you see yourself having to establish yourself in the UFC at all or do you feel like you’re coming in kind of at a more advanced level than a typical lightweight?

Justin Gaethje: Yes, I think for a lot of fans, this will be the first time they’ve seen me fight so personally I feel established in this sport with 17 professional fights, but Michael Johnson is the next level and I’m excited to put my skills on this platform and let this many people see how hard I’ve been working my whole life.

Jack Encarnacao: Michael, would you say anything about someone like Justin coming in with so much experience and attention outside of the UFC and what that counts for in the UFC?

Michael Johnson: Yes, he’s got a lot of experience outside of the UFC as far as it being significant in the UFC, it’s not because he hasn’t faced the level of competition that the UFC offers. He is undefeated for a reason, he’s a tough fighter, but he understands it’s a completely different level when you get under these lights and they shine brightly.

Jack Encarnacao: Amanda, the question for you is now that Ronda is out of the sport, do you feel like you are becoming the face of women’s MMA, or are you the face of women’s MMA?

Amanda Nunes: I’m the champion. I’ve proven myself, I’ve dominated in the best division. I think I am, and I will keep proving it until people understand I’m here to stay and Valentina is the next step. I will keep it going.

Jack Encarnacao: I asked Valentina about what happened in the third round of the first fight that you two had. You lost that round after winning the first two. What would you say about what happened in the third and what that says about what will happen in five rounds?

Amanda Nunes: If you look back, I beat her by unanimous decision. There’s nothing to talk about with that fight. Now I’m done with that fight and I’m moving forward. After that fight, I became a champion and I will make Valentina understand I’m the best in the world.

Jack Encarnacao: Yes. This is my last question, Amanda. With UFC bringing in the 145-pound weight division, Germaine winning the title and then letting it go, now the Cyborg fight. How do you feel about the UFC bringing in 145 pounds? Do you feel like it takes attention away from your belt? Do you think they should be coming to 135?

Amanda Nunes: No, I’m okay with it. I want to see this individual go forward and it’s going to be awesome. I’d love to see Cyborg against Tonya Evinger, I think it’s going to be great and I’m excited to see that fight. I hope it makes the division stronger and stronger. It’s going to be awesome for UFC to have these divisions and I’m excited about it.

Jack Encarnacao: Thank you, guys.

Damon Martin: Hi guys, first question for Amanda. Amanda, since you had that three-round decision with Valentina the first time, you’ve been so dominant. What do you feel like has been the biggest difference since the first fight with Valentina that you can use in this rematch?

Amanda Nunes: The difference, this fight is five rounds and that fight was three rounds. If she can beat me even in the third-round time, it’s not my fault and now it’s five rounds. I’ve been training for five rounds. I’m going to make sure I don’t leave it in the judges’ hands in this fight.

Damon Martin: At the press conference back in May, I know you guys had a little bit of a scuffle, a little bit of a shoving match. Would you say there’s any personal feelings going into this fight or was that just a bad moment in time for you?

Amanda Nunes: No, nothing personal. I respect Valentina. She talked to me, I didn’t like it and I overreacted. It is what it is, it happened and we’re moving forward into the fight. I will see her in the Octagon soon and everything is going to be done.

Damon Martin: You said, obviously you’ve been finishing fights very, very quickly when you look at Valentina because she’s been so tough, but do you still feel like you could be that dominant and could you see this being another first round finish?

Amanda Nunes: We’re going to go finish her. If this fight goes five rounds I will be running a race but every mistake they show me, I love finishing the fights as fast as I can. I’m better than her and I’m going to wait for the best moment to finish the fight.

Damon Martin: And a question for Valentina, the last fight was the last fight but what do you feel is the biggest difference this time around? Why will you be the person to beat Amanda Nunes?

Jack Encarnacao: My first question is for Amanda. Amanda, now that Ronda Rousey is out of the sport, do you feel like the face of women’s MMA?

Jack Encarnacao: Okay. Yoel, question for you please? What’s your expectation if you defeat Robert Whittaker as far as ever getting to fight Michael Bisping now that the Georges St-Pierre, Bisping fight doesn’t seem to be happening. Do you ever expect to fight Michael Bisping?

Yoel Romero: My expectation is to win the fight. Whatever happens and to bring that victory back to Miami.

Jack Encarnacao: Okay, Robert, same question for you. Are you coming into this interim fight expecting that if you win as you expect to that you will be able to face Bisping at some point and is that important to you?

Robert Whittaker: I haven’t thought about it and I’m focusing my attention solely on Yoel.

Jack Encarnacao: How do you approach Yoel Romero perhaps differently than most of your other opponents, is there anything that you need to account for that you haven’t had to in the past?

Robert Whittaker: He’s a tough fighter, he’s got a great skillset and a great caliber of wrestling and striking. I want to go in there giving that, the respect he deserves and train the way I always train, I think I’ve been a good fighter lately and I’m going to be myself out there.

Jack Encarnacao: A question for Valentina. Valentina, looking back at your first fight against Amanda, why do you think you were able to win the third round, what happened there that went in your favor do you think?

Valentina Shevchenko: At the time it would be one minute more, it would be different results but I spent a lot of time training, like almost one year. I had an impressive performance against Holly Holm and Julianna Pena and I had great training camps for these two fights and now I feel like this one will be a different fight with a different result.

Jack Encarnacao: And what do you think about how Amanda has carried herself as champion thus far?

Valentina Shevchenko: I don’t care how she characterizes or what she says because it’s only going to last one more week.

Jack Encarnacao: Thank you and Justin Gaethje, are you on the line?

Justin Gaethje: Yes.

Jack Encarnacao: Okay, hi Justin. Do you see yourself having to establish yourself in the UFC at all or do you feel like you’re coming in kind of at a more advanced level than a typical lightweight?

Justin Gaethje: Yes, I think for a lot of fans, this will be the first time they’ve seen me fight so personally I feel established in this sport with 17 professional fights, but Michael Johnson is the next level and I’m excited to put my skills on this platform and let this many people see how hard I’ve been working my whole life.

Jack Encarnacao: Michael, would you say anything about someone like Justin coming in with so much experience and attention outside of the UFC and what that counts for in the UFC?

Michael Johnson: Yes, he’s got a lot of experience outside of the UFC as far as it being significant in the UFC, it’s not because he hasn’t faced the level of competition that the UFC offers. He is undefeated for a reason, he’s a tough fighter, but he understands it’s a completely different level when you get under these lights and they shine bright.

Jack Encarnacao: Amanda, the question for you is now that Ronda is out of the sport, do you feel like you are becoming the face of women’s MMA, or are you the face of women’s MMA?

Amanda Nunes: I’m the champion. I’ve proven myself, I’ve dominated in the best division. I think I am, and I will keep proving it until people understand I’m here to stay and Valentina is the next step. I will keep it going.

Jack Encarnacao: I asked Valentina about what happened in the third round of the first fight that you two had. You lost that round after winning the first two. What would you say about what happened in the third and what that says about what will happen in five rounds?

Amanda Nunes: If you look back, I beat her by unanimous decision. There’s nothing to talk about with that fight. Now I’m done with that fight and I’m moving forward. After that fight, I became a champion and I will make Valentina understand I’m the best in the world.

Jack Encarnacao: Yes. This is my last question Amada. With UFC bringing in the 145-pound weight division, Germaine winning the title and then letting it go, now the Cyborg fight. How do you feel about the UFC bringing in 145 pounds? Do you feel like it takes attention away from your belt? Do you think they should be coming to 135?

Amanda Nunes: No, I’m okay with it. I want to see this individual go forward and it’s going to be awesome. I’d love to see Cyborg against Tonya Evinger, I think it’s going to be great and I’m excited to see that fight. I hope it makes the division stronger and stronger. It’s going to be awesome for UFC to have these divisions and I’m excited for it.

Jack Encarnacao: Thank you guys.

Damon Martin: Hi guys, first question for Amanda. Amanda, since you had that three-round decision with Valentina the first time, you’ve been so dominant. What do you feel like has been the biggest difference since the first fight with Valentina that you can use in this rematch?

Amanda Nunes: The difference, this fight is five rounds and that fight was three rounds. If she can beat me even in the third-round time, it’s not my fault and now it’s five rounds. I’ve been training for five rounds. I’m going to make sure I don’t leave it in the judges’ hands in this fight.

Damon Martin: At the press conference back in May, I know you guys had a little bit of a scuffle, a little bit of a shoving match. Would you say there’s any personal feelings going into this fight or was that just a bad moment in time for you?

Amanda Nunes: No, nothing personal. I respect Valentina. She talked to me, I didn’t like it and I overreacted. It is what it is, it happened and we’re moving forward into the fight. I will see her in the Octagon soon and everything is going to be done.

Damon Martin: You said, obviously you’ve been finishing fights very, very quickly when you look at Valentina because she’s been so tough, but do you still feel like you could be that dominant and could you see this being another first round finish?

Amanda Nunes: We’re going to go finish her. If this fight goes five rounds I will be running a race but every mistake they show me, I love finishing the fights as fast as I can. I’m better than her and I’m going to wait for the best moment to finish the fight.

Damon Martin: And a question for Valentina, the last fight was the last fight but what do you feel like is the biggest difference this time around? Why will you be the person to beat Amanda Nunes?

Valentina Shevchenko: This fight is a new fight. The best fight is if it would be one minute more it would be different, totally different results. Okay, she said I will finish, I don’t have a problem for five rounds, okay, it doesn’t matter. It’s only fair the fight goes over three rounds. I prepare for everything and I will try to finish her as soon as I can. I don’t care about the last fight because it was one year ago. It’s a new fight, the greatest fight and I will be fighting from the first minute to the last minute.

Damon Martin: Awesome. And a question for Yoel Romero. Yoel, you have beaten so many great middleweights but you and Robert Whittaker are fighting for an interim title. Would you say that Robert Whittaker is a tougher matchup than the champion Michael Bisping?

Yoel Romero: No, I think that Robert Whittaker is in the place that he has earned. He’s someone right now who’s going against me for the interim championship. Let the facts speak for themselves. He has done his job well. He knows how to go up the steps that he has had to go up. At this point I’m not thinking at all about Mr. Bisping. My focus right now is Robert Whittaker.

Damon Martin: Awesome. Yoel, everyone knows you as a wrestler but you’ve had a ton of knockouts. How do you think your striking matches up with Robert Whittaker who is best known as the striker?

Yoel Romero: No, this is a mixed martial arts sport. I thank God that I am part of the new generation of mixed martial arts where you must mix everything up. It’s not wrestling. It’s not striking and it’s not grappling. It’s mixed martial arts. Here, you must dance around like wolves. You have to dance and you have to do it well. that’s how things are going to come out well. It’s not boxing. I repeat, this is not boxing, it’s not wrestling. You have to do mixed martial arts. That’s it.

Damien Martin: A question for Robert Whittaker. Robert, you have been a very dominant finisher but you’ve also had those three-round wars where you’ve had to go to decision. Do you feel like there’s a way this one does go five rounds or do you see yourself finishing this fight?

Robert Whittaker: I’ll do what I need to do. I’ll go in there and I’ll look for a finish and I’m sure he will too but I’m in there from the first minute to the last minute. 25 minutes is the length of the fight and I’m prepared to go the distance.

Damon Martin: Okay, and one question for Justin Gaethje. I know you’re not Marlon Moraes but I’m sure you saw he had a little bit of a struggle in his UFC debut and there’s always that bigger spotlight when you make your debut. How do you think you’re going to adjust to that because this is a different spotlight, it’s a different animal and you’re stepping in Day 1 against a top-five lightweight like Michael Johnson?

Justin Gaethje: Yes man, I’m excited to put my feel on it. Marlon Moraes, he fought this thing against Rafael. I think he could have given more effort. One thing I do is I go out there and I go for the finish, the whole fight. If I lose I’m going to get knocked out. I won’t get outworked and lose a decision.

I might get caught in a submission but most likely when I lose it will be a knockout and that’s because I fight the way that I fight, I’m successful because of the way I fight, my timing and attitude I believe is a definition of what MMA is and I will not change it. So, if Michael doesn’t put me down I’m going to keep coming forward and he says this to me, he says he’s going to try to kill me, this is always to the death.

Every time I step in there I’m content with every outcome. So, he’s acting like a little insecure little child right now talking about I’m inbred, asking me if my mom messed with her brother, none of that means s*** once that Octagon locks. Something special about when I fight is once the bell rings, I feel like I’m not even there. I’m there but I’m not there.

I’ve never had to stop the process in a fight, I’ve never seen the guys eyes in a fight. I can’t recall one moment from a fight. I know when the bell rings I’m going to go into the life or death situation and adrenaline is a hell of a drug. Nothing hurts in there. I’m not scared to get knocked out. I’m not scared to lose, I’m scared to not perform. So, one thing I will do is perform.

Damon Martin: Michael, did you have a response to that, I didn’t know if you had any response, I didn’t know if you voiced anything there.

Michael Johnson: No, I don’t have a response. Like I said, we did all our talking, we’re going to fight next weekend and he sounds like a guy that’s trying to talk himself up and hype himself up to get ready to make his UFC debut. He’s the only dude in the world that I’ve ever heard say he’s going to get knocked out. What kind of fighter are you to admit that you’re going to get knocked out sooner or later.

Justin Gaethje: But I won’t.

Michael Johnson: It’s very weird.

Justin Gaethje: But I won’t. I feel like you think you’re infallible. I’m going to show you real fast right when that bell rings that you are not untouchable, you’re not infallible, you do go down.

Michael Johnson: Next weekend, I know you’re going to try to wrestle me, so don’t worry about it.

Justin Gaethje: Jesus, you’re a f****** idiot. I’ll see you next week buddy.

Michael Johnson: How is that even an option?

Justin Gaethje: I’ll see you next weekend.

Michael Johnson: Have you seen me fight?

Damon Martin: Thanks guys.

Adrian Warren: Yes, I wanted to ask Yoel please, what are the qualities that Robert Whittaker has that makes him a potentially dangerous fighter?

Yoel Romero: He’s young. He’s strong. He’s hungry. All those things make him dangerous. You can never forget those things. I think that the other opponents that fight with him, I think they forgot all about that.

Adrian Warren: And from the technical side he’s obviously a very good striker. How wary are you of the power of Robert Whittaker?

Yoel Romero: That’s what I said, that he’s strong. He hits hard. There isn’t a person who’s strong that doesn’t hit hard and that makes him dangerous.

Adrian Warren: How much easier would this fight if you were seeking to get Robert to the ground as opposed to engaging in a striking battle when you’re both upright?

Yoel Romero: We will be fighting and it will be a complete mixed martial arts fight. In the new generation, you can’t expect wrestling. You’re not going to see just boxing. You’re not going to see anybody dancing around like Mohammad Ali. That doesn’t exist anymore. Now, if you look at the new generation, they dance.

Adrian Warren: Thank you. I’d like to ask a couple to Robert now. Robert, this is obviously the biggest fight of your career, any nerves or what’s going through your mind?

Robert Whittaker: The same thing as always mate. It’s another fight. The last fight was the hardest fight of my life and the one before that was the same thing. Every fight I go into is the hardest fight of my life because I’m literally fighting for my life in those contests. So, no, I go into these fights with the same emotions, same pressure as always and I’m going to go out there and perform.

Adrian Warren: Yoel has so much experience, such a great reputation within the sport, do you have to put all of that to the back of your mind and not worry too much about that or do you make sure that you do pay him enough respect?

Robert Whittaker: I give him the respect he deserves. He’s been at the top of the food chain for a long time and I’m excited for what’s going to happen on that night.

Adrian Warren: Since you’ve come to the states, what have you been doing preparation wise there please?

Robert Whittaker: Yes, it’s the same thing I’ve always been doing mate. I have a system that I stick to when I travel. I do all my training in Sydney and at this point the work is done. You’re not getting fit and getting strong, you’re not going to make any improvements technically in two weeks. It’s done, it’s just about staying sharp and just getting to that fight night, 150% and that’s fine.

Adrian Warren: And last one for me, how excited are you that the opportunity to bring an interim world title back to Australia and what it would mean for the sport there?

Robert Whittaker: I think every time I get in that Octagon I’m doing the sport well for Australia and for mixed martial arts. The interim title, it’s just a bonus. I’m more excited than anything in the world right now to fight Yoel Romero.

Adrian Warren: Fantastic, thank you very much.

Robert Whittaker: Appreciate that, thank you.

Kendrick Johnson: My question is for Valentina. It seems to me that since the fight got announced with intensity and stuff at the press conference, is it because you focus on avenging that loss because she’s the only person to beat you in the last six years or is it just another fight?

Valentina Shevchenko: This is title fight, it’s a very important fight and of course for each of my fights I prepare for like the last time in my life. Every fight I give 100% and more from me and this is a very important fight because this is a fight for the championship.

And how I said from the beginning, from the beginning of when I came to the UFC, my goal was to be the champion and take the title. But I’m going to my target, I go to my goal and this is a very important fight for me. I was preparing very hard and I’ve trained very good and I’m in very good shape, very strong and very powerful. In a few days, I will put on a very, very good show and show the best of me to earn the victory and take the world title.

Kendrick Johnson: Does it bother you that people are looking at you as an underdog in this fight, despite that you’ve been rolling out people like Holly and Julianna?

Valentina Shevchenko: I don’t care. Before my fight I don’t care about who will look at me because I’m very secure in my power. I know what I can do and where I can go and this is what’s important for me. My team believes in me. I believe in me a this is the only thing on my mind, the victory and nothing more.

Kendrick Johnson: Headlining the last two cards you’ve been on, how has that got you ready for this big stage to headline this Pay-Per-View in such a big city in fight week that everybody comes to Vegas for?

Valentina Shevchenko: Yes, for every fight I prepare more than 100% to be the main event it’s a lot of responsibility. It’s to show the great fight and all the best from yourself. But the most important thing is the fight. It goes around, it’s like perfect, we are all professional fighters, we are doing our job, we are doing well to promote our fight but the most important thing is the fight and I am very focused.

Kendrick Johnson: All right, thanks. And I’ve got two questions for Michael. Michael do you think the UFC is kind of overlooking you by giving you the newcomer trying to make his debut and make a name off you or does that just motivate you?

Michael Johnson: No, it’s a motivation for sure. I don’t think I’m overlooked. I’m just the guy that was available for him to fight, I’m the guy at the top of the division and they want to test a champion in a former promotion and as far as I’m concerned, they’re pretty much releasing the dog off the leash and telling them to go and get this newcomer that’s coming on my yard. I feel like they’re behind me 100%.

Kendrick Johnson: Do you think the animosity is coming, he kind of thinks that this is a game thing, that you’re about that life or he doesn’t see what’s going to happen because it’s been kind of funny watching you all go back and forth. Is that just part of the build it up or is there something that you’re going to let him know you are for real?

Michael Johnson: Like I said, there’s no build up. The talking was all done, that’s just to sell tickets and get people interested in the fight. I have no ill-harm. I don’t hate the guy and I just like getting under his skin a little bit because he makes it so easy for me but at the same time next weekend there’s going to be no words exchanged, there’s going to be no talking, we’re just going to go in there and fight.

Kendrick Johnson: Of course, you want to win. Would it be just from a mental standpoint, a big deal getting the win, getting your first win since 2015?

Michael Johnson: Oh, 2016 - my last one was against Dustin Poirier and then I lost.

Kendrick Johnson: The Khabib fight?

Michael Johnson: Yes, yes. it’s a statement fight for me. I’ve got to come in here and I’ve just got to get that bad taste out of my mouth from the Khabib fight, I wasn’t comfortable in that fight at all and I lost myself in there so I’ve got to come out and I’ve got to put in a statement and the way the division is now, I need to go out here and get a dominant win to make a strong case for a title shot because as far as I’m concerned, we don’t have a champion in this division. Kind of Conor, and my hats off to him. That’s a great feat and accomplishment, he’s not an MMA fighter anymore. He’s a boxer now so we don’t have a chance as far as I’m concerned.

Kendrick Johnson: Thanks Mike, who do you think will win that fight?

Michael Johnson: My honest opinion, I couldn’t give two f**** who wins that fight.

Kendrick Johnson: Good luck to everybody.

Alexander Lee: Hi guys. I have one question for Justin and a couple of questions for Amanda and Valentina. Justin, I want to ask, you’re coming for a promotion where you were the champ obviously. Does it bother you at all that right now there doesn’t seem to be a clear line to a lightweight title shot in the UFC if that is a long-term goal of yours?

Justin Gaethje: Not necessarily. Aside from money, if you want to make money in this sport you’ve got to be excited and you’ve got to put your max effort in so it doesn’t matter who I’m fighting, especially the fact that I’m fighting the best in the world right now, Michael Johnson, Number 5 in the world.

All I’ve got to do is perform. I get paid. I get paid the same if I win this fight and I don’t get paid more if I fight for a belt than I will if I get a win here and get a bonus. So, I’m here for the money, I’m here for the pride, the glory and I’m here to meet my equal. I don’t think Michael is that man but if he is he’ll get a high five at the end.

Alexander Lee: What about the leverage that comes with having a title, does that concern you? Again, like I said, you do fight for money, but having a title generally should give you a little more power at the negotiating table as far as being able to call people out. Does that matter to you?

Justin Gaethje: I think if a fighter is getting paid in this sport, it should be because of an effort and that’s what I’m proving right now. My personality is not larger than life when I’m talking to you but when I get in the cage I am larger than life, I guarantee it. I’m not scared to lose. I’m not scared of any outcome. I’m scared of being outworked, Michael has been outworked many times and he will not outwork me, not possible.

Alexander Lee: For Amanda and Valentina, first for Amanda.

Alexander Lee: You’ve been part of some huge cards, UFC 196 was with McGregor, Diaz and then you headlined both UFC 200 and UFC 207 and those cards had a lot of big names, McGregor, Rousey, Brock Lesnar, you fought Miesha Tate. For UFC 213, is there any extra pressure for you to try and match those other events?

Amanda Nunes: No, there’s no pressure at all. My true, life fight, making me run stronger for this moment. 200 was huge because everything changed. I think everything is running smoothly and I was the main event against Miesha and everything’s good for me. And after the fight with Ronda Rousey, it was huge. That moment in my life helped me get stronger and stronger to go through the next step in this life.

Alexander Lee: Thanks Amanda and just sort of a similar question to Valentina, you also have main evented sort of your last two cards, high profile cards on FOX. Do you think at all about, in the future sort of what kind of audience you can bring in, how the UFC can market you especially since you have roots in Russia and Peru which are two places I’m sure that the UFC wouldn’t mind heading to. Is that a concern, expanding your audience at all?

Valentina Shevchenko: Martial arts, for me it’s not only to think about how the UFC can promote. For me, it’s my life. I’ve done martial arts more than 20 years. I’ve been dedicated to it all my life.

It’s not only a sport, it’s my lifestyle, my philosophy, and of course I am fighting for my country and my country is Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Peru and all people around the world who support me every day by writing me, sending best wishes and good luck.

So, I’m really prepared for this fight and that’s the most important thing. I know exactly what I can do and I will try to finish Amanda as soon as I can and I don’t think about how the fight will finish because I am prepared for everything. I will give 150% to take the victory and make it a good fight.

Alexander Lee: Okay, thank you. Thank you very much, everyone.

Operator: And that does conclude the question and answer session. Mr Radmanovich, I’d like to turn the call over to you for any closing remarks.

Tune in live and exclusive on Sunday 9th July 2017 at 07:30 AM on SONY ESPN SD, SONY ESPN HD.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com