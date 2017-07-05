UFC 213: Nunes vs Shevchenko 2— Preview and Predictions

Can the multi-talented, globe-trotting Muay Thai phenom 'Bullet' dethrone the 'Lioness' Amanda Nunes?

Will Valentina Shevchenko shock the world by dethroning the Lioness?

UFC 213 is here and to say that it’s a great fight card would be a severe understatement. The UFC brings us many high-level fights all on one card, this July 8th at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.

One of the most important rematches in MMA history is set to go down in the main-event of UFC 213, that’ll see the reigning UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes defend her strap against dangerous challenger Valentina Shevchenko.

Additionally, the co-main for the evening will see two elite Middleweight KO artists duke it out for the Interim UFC Middleweight Championship, as young lion Robert Whittaker takes on one of MMA’s scariest athletes Yoel Romero.

Elsewhere on the card, you have Heavyweight legends Alistair Overeem and Fabricio Werdum fight in what potentially is a number-1 contender matchup to determine a challenger for 265-pound champ Stipe Miocic. Another fight on the card will see giants sling heavy leather, as Daniel Omielanczuk does battle with Curtis Blaydes.

Furthermore, former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis faces off in an exciting showdown against 155-pound veteran Jim Miller.

Besides, the prelims feature notable UFC stars namely Travis Browne, Jordan Mein and Thiago Santos among others. So without further ado here are the complete predictions and preview for UFC 213-

Main Card:

#1 UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship Match: Amanda Nunes (C) vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Amanda Nunes is on a roll, with victories over Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate. Besides, the Lioness has also beaten Valentina Shevchenko before running through Rousey and Tate.

Nevertheless, despite what the judges’ scorecards said for Nunes vs. Shevchenko 1, the consensus was that Valentina would’ve most definitely finished Nunes had the 3-round fight gone a bit longer.

Well, come July 8th the two striking savants will do the MMA dance for 5 rounds rather than the usual 3. In my opinion, the longer this fight goes, the more it favours Val. Both fighters are proficient on the feet as well as on the mat. However, Nunes has legit stopping power early on in the championship matchup.

But with that being said, if Nunes doesn’t finish Valentina within the first couple of rounds, ‘Bullet’ will take over and outwork the ‘Lioness’. Pound-for-pound Valentina is the better fighter. However, the size disparity between the two- something that’s apparent in the video below- shows how much bigger Nunes really is than her UFC 213 opponent. Besides, Valentina is known for her tendency to not cut significant amounts of weight, unlike Nunes who is more than well-sized for the 135-pound division.

The size difference will come into play in rounds 1 and 2, giving Nunes the window of opportunity, where I see the Brazilian slugger score a TKO finish over a gritty but outsized Valentina.

Prediction: Amanda Nunes def. Valentina Shevchenko via TKO.

#2 Interim UFC Middleweight Championship Match: Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker

Should Yoel Romero succeed in getting this fight to the mat, I think it’s safe to say the ‘Soldier of God’ will be walking away with the Interim UFC MW belt. Romero has the edge on the mat, and that is by no means a knock on Robert Whittaker’s grappling which is excellent in its own right.

Now when you talk about the standup battle from a purely technical perspective, Whittaker is the better tactician. However, make no mistake about it, Romero can end this fight in the blink of an eye, with a myriad of strikes, most likely a knee or a punch that’ll leave your body in Vegas and your head in Havana.

I see both fighters starting out tentative, throwing out a few feelers and keeping the fight on the feet, with Whittaker being the one pushing the pace, and Romero looking to counter.

However, barring a flash-KO from Romero, I see the young lion slowly but steadily find his range, and finishing Romero in the latter rounds.

Prediction: Robert Whittaker def. Yoel Romero via TKO

#3 Daniel Omielanczuk vs. Curtis Blaydes

Daniel and Curtis are both excellent, well-rounded MMA fighters, with the latter being regarded as one of the top HW prospects in MMA today.

It’s highly likely that Blaydes takes Omielanczuk down and grinds him out for a victory. However, I see the veteran outsmarting and outworking Blaydes, enough so as to impress the judges.

Prediction: Daniel Omielanczuk def. Curtis Blaydes via Decision.

#4 Alistair Overeem vs. Fabricio Werdum

Two of the best Heavyweights in the sport do battle in what will be the rubber match of their trilogy that dates back to 2006.

Werdum won the first in Pride FC, Overeem won the second in Strikeforce, and here we are in 2017, with the duo set to battle inside the Octagon. If this fight stays standing, one would expect the Reem to cruise to victory, at least on paper.

Regardless, this fight is, in fact, a toss-up on the feet, given Overeem’s battle-worn chin and Werdum’s lethal Muay Thai. Besides, Reem will look to avoid the ground at all costs against ‘Vai Cavalo’, given the latter’s world-renowned submission skills.

I see Overeem using his excellent Jackson-Wink-honed footwork, staying on his bike for the majority of this fight, and picking his shots to eventually out-strike Werdum, and score the finish possibly in Round 3.

Prediction: Alistair Overeem def. Fabricio Werdum via KO

#5 Anthony Pettis vs. Jim Miller

Pettis isn’t in the best phase of his career as of now, but we mustn’t let that fool us into thinking that he’s done; what with the fact that he’s been facing a murderers’ row as of late.

On the other hand, you have Jim Miller, who still is top-15 calibre in the UFC, but has taken an insane amount of damage over the course of his long and storied career.

I see Miller timing his takedowns and getting in, trying to avoid prolonged striking exchanges with his flashy KO artist opponent. However, I see Pettis defending well, and breaking off, following which the fight continues on the feet. My take- ‘Showtime’ outworks Miller and takes the W on the scorecards.

Prediction: Anthony Pettis def. Jim Miller via Decision.

Preliminary Card (FOX Sports 1):

#1 Travis Browne vs. Oleksiy Oliynik

Travis Browne hasn’t been in the best of form as of late and is coming off a brutal KO loss to Derrick Lewis. Nevertheless, ‘Hapa’ is still an incredible athlete, and I see him outworking the plodding Oliynik, in a clear-cut decision victory.

Prediction: Travis Browne def. Oleksiy Oliynik via Decision.

#2 Chad Laprise vs. Brian Camozzi

Chad Laprise is a game opponent for any style at any time. He’s well-rounded and is likely to outpoint Brian Camozzi on the feet as well as the ground, taking home a win on the judges’ scorecards.

Prediction: Chad Laprise def. Brian Camozzi via Decision.

#3 Thiago Santos vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Thiago Santos is a wrecking machine, especially with his kicks. And the KO loss to Gegard Mousasi notwithstanding, Santos can sleep anyone on the planet with his trademark head kicks.

I see Thiago finding his range in the opening minutes of the fight, and then unleashing the killer shot, finishing Meerschaert via KO.

Prediction: Thiago Santos def. Gerald Meerschaert via KO.

#4 Jordan Mein vs. Belal Muhammad:

Jordan Mein is better than this and needs to be matched up against top-15 opponents rather than someone like Muhammad. I see Mein out-classing Belal on the feet and scoring the TKO finish, or maybe even pulling off a good old fashioned highlight-reel KO.

Prediction: Jordan Mein def. Belal Muhammad via KO.

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass):

#1 Rob Font vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Rob Font and De Andrade are your run-of-the-mill MMA fighters, who are well-trained in every aspect of the MMA game.

Nevertheless, I see Font being in a better phase in his career right now and envision him winning rounds, and outclassing Andrade on all fronts.

Prediction: Rob Font def. Douglas Silva de Andrade via Decision.

#2 Cody Stamann vs. Terrion Ware

Cody Stamann has great boxing fundamentals and will likely outwork his UFC 213 opponent, Terrion Ware.

I expect Cody to submit Ware after outclassing him on the feet, however, wouldn’t be surprised to see the former KO Ware either.

Prediction: Cody Stamann def. Terrion Ware via Submission.

#3 Trevin Giles vs. James Bochnovic

I see both Giles and Bochnovic as fighters who truly can make it big in the UFC if built up the right way. Future stars, I say.

However, when you talk about the here and now, Giles is better than Bochnovic, and on fight night, it’ll show.

Prediction: Trevin Giles def. James Bochnovic via Submission.

Indian fans can watch UFC 213 starting 8:30 am Sunday, July 9th on Sony SIX and Sony ESPN HD.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com