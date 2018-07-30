UFC 227: 4 Reasons Why T. J. Dillashaw Will Beat Cody Garbrandt

Nine months. Nine months is how long it has been since Tyler Jeffrey Dillashaw faced Cody Ray Allen Garbrandt at UFC 217 on the 4th of November, 2017. Nine months is how long it has been since Dillashaw defeated Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 to become the new UFC Bantamweight Champion. Nine months since he ended the winning streak of Garbrandt at 11-0, making it 11-1.

Neither men have entered the Octagon since then. But that is fast about to change, and who better to face in their first fight in ten months, than the same person they had faced last time?

On the 4th of August, after nine more UFC events have passed, T. J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt are set to square off against each other once more for the UFC Bantamweight Title.

Who will win this time? We say T. J. Dillashaw once more will emerge as the victor from this rematch.

Here are four reasons why, at UFC 217 on the 4th of August, T. J. Dillashaw will defeat Cody Garbrandt.

#4 Cool and Calculating approach

Ever since Garbrandt lost their fight on the 4th of November at UFC 217, the previously undefeated MMA Fighter has been looking to get a rematch against his former teammate

If there is one thing that is required in any Mixed Martial Arts fighter's character, it is that they have to be cool and calculating.

Any fighter who rushes into each and every challenge only opens themselves up to their opponent. It is easy then for that opponent to take advantage and land the blow that can make all the difference in a fight.

For any fighter to be successful, a modicum of thought needs to go into their actions. T. J. Dillashaw is just such a fighter.

Ever since Garbrandt lost their fight on the 4th of November at UFC 217, the previously undefeated MMA Fighter has been looking to get a rematch against his former teammate.

When the UFC 222 card looked to be in trouble after Holloway had to pull out due to an injury to his leg, Garbrandt and UFC tried to get Dilashaw to agree to an impromptu rematch.

Whereas a hot-headed champion might have immediately agreed, Dilashaw did no such thing. He pointed out that he had an injury, had just had a new-born child, and Garbrandt had not done anything to deserve an instantaneous rematch.

Dilashaw had not been training then and had looked to get a fight against 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrius Johnson in the future.

The Johnson bout idea had to be scrapped due to an injury, but by then Dillashaw was better prepared to enter the Octagon once again. Having recovered from injury and gotten into a better headspace, he has trained over the last few months for a fight.

So this time, not only did he accept the fight against Garbrandt once offered, but even promised to put the 'bully' back in his place. Having trained and being fit, he is obviously in better condition now to face the former champion.

This same cold calculating approach in the ring will help Dilashaw to take advantage of Garbrandt and defeat him for the second time.

