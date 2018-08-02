You won't beat me again: Cody Garbrandt sounds warning to TJ Dillashaw ahead of UFC 227 rematch

UFC 217: Garbrandt v Dillashaw

What's the story?

Cody Garbrandt has warned archenemy TJ Dillashaw not to expect a repeat outcome when they tangle again this Saturday.

Garbrandt lost his bantamweight title to Dillashaw last November, and the two are set to face off once more at UFC 227 this weekend in one of the most highly anticipated rematches in recent times.

In case you didn't know...

With the bad blood between the two former training partners reaching boiling point once again, ahead of their grudge match Garbrandt promised his rival lightning won’t strike twice.

“I got caught, that’s it,” Garbrandt told MMA Junkie. “Hats off to him, let him ride off this win. He got the title back, he’s a two-time champ. He’s a good fighter and a fierce competitor but he cannot – will not – beat me again.”

After Garbrandt won the 135lbs belt with a technical master-class against long-time bantamweight king Dominick Cruz, Team Alpha Male’s star pupil was pitted against his former gym buddy in his first title defence.

The heart of the matter

In the lead up to the bout – which Dillashaw won via second-round TKO – Garbrandt was plagued by a troublesome back injury that he feels severely hindered his performance. This time, however, ‘No Love’ says he goes into the contest with a clean bill of health, which he believes will make all the difference come fight night.

“The last time, I felt like everything was just so fast-paced ‘cause I was out of it for a whole year so injuries definitely set me back. I don’t want to sound as if I’m making excuses but I know that I’m 100% a different fighter to the time I stepped into Madison Square Garden to when I step in here at the Staples Centre.”

“Last time I focused more on what TJ was gonna do than what I needed to do but when I focus on what I need to do no one’s gonna touch me. I’m too slick, I’m too fast, I’m too mean, I have too much heart in there and the cardio’s there now, so you’ll see what I was able to do to Dominick Cruz. That came where I had a great training camp and I was healthy - I can do that to anybody. “

What's next?

After tasting defeat for the first time in his professional career Garbrandt could be forgiven for looking back on his maiden UFC loss with a sense of frustration. However, the Team Alpha Male star says he has no regrets over the way things have panned out.

“I don’t regret anything. I’m blessed with being able to be here now and fight. I’m healthy – that’s the thing. I’m so excited to be here and speak to you guys and get inside the Octagon.”

The bout serves as the main event of UFC 227 this Saturday from the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California.