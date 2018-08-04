UFC 227: SK's Take on betting odds for Dillashaw vs Garbrandt

UFC 217: Garbrandt v Dillashaw

The odds for UFC 227's Dillashaw vs Garbrandt fight are out, and they seem to be in the favour of TJ Dillashaw.

According to the betting odds for UFC 227 on Williamhill.com, there is a significant gap in the odds for the main event of the night. While the current UFC Bantamweight Champion TJ Dillashaw is the odds-on favourite to win the fight at -125, Garbrandt does not have the odds on his side with them being +100.

Why is this so?

While some people will look to their previous encounter being the reason for Dillashaw being the favourite to win, it is not all.

The previous encounter

Definitely, the last time they faced each other Dillashaw had won, but it was more the way he won that showed his superiority over Garbrandt. Garbrandt and Dillashaw are no strangers to each other having shared the same gym for years on end. However, the two did not part ways as friends, because Dillashaw changed his gym, something Garbrandt and the other members of Team Alpha Male did not take well.

During the first round, it appeared as if Cody had Dillashaw's number, and at the end of the first round even knocked him down. Cody's corner cheered for him and mocked Dillashaw.

In Dillashaw's corner, however, things were different. Instead of mocking his opponent, they focused on his weakness and filled in Dillashaw during the breaks between the two rounds. They asked him to go for high kicks against Garbrandt, and Dillashaw delivered. He changed his style completely and hit Garbrandt with a kick midway through the second round. That was all she wrote, as Garbrandt went down like a sack of potatoes, and Dillashaw came out with a victory.

Fighting style and additionals

Cody's limited style of hard hits makes it a weakness for him, while Dillashaw is more varied.

Also, all this time that Garbrandt has been raring for a fight, and Dillashaw has been deflecting, he has come up with a plan for the former Bantamweight Champion. His calculated cold approach in the Octagon does him a lot of favors and is also the reason why the fresh and healed, Dillashaw is the odds-on favorite to pick up the win.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while it appears as if the choices have been made on an arbitrary basis, Dillashaw's cool psychology, better coaching staff, and his approach to the fight make him the obvious choice to win.

Who do you think will win, and why? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.