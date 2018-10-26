×
UFC 229: 3 Reasons why Anthony Pettis vs. Tony Ferguson was the best fight of the night

Anirban Banerjee MMA
26 Oct 2018, 02:03 IST

UFC 229: Ferguson v Pettis
UFC 229: Ferguson v Pettis

UFC 229 is long gone, and looking back at it currently, is nothing but a big let down in one major way. The way the pay-per-view had been built was nothing less than a one-fight card. In reality, however, things turned out to be quite different than how it was thought.

The Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov bout was far less than the brilliance which had been promised to the fans of UFC. McGregor looked rusty, as should have been expected after not having a fight in the UFC for over two years.

Of all the fighters he could have faced in his return fight, there was not a fighter more difficult to defeat than Khabib Nurmagomedov. The undefeated Dagestani fighter made short work of him, grounding him for the majority of the first round, as well as landing a hard blow on McGregor early on which left him shaken. Again, this was an outcome which should have been rightfully expected by the fans of the UFC.

The Undefeated champion taking on a fighter who has not appeared for the promotion for 2 years is in no way a fight that should have even taken place immediately off the cuff. But this was McGregor, and with his name is associated the word 'miracle'. In the end, there was no miracle.

He tapped out, and the ensuing unexpected brawl that followed, a bad taste was left in the mouths of the fans who had expected quite a different sort of show.

The fights leading up to the main event, however, had been a different story. Almost every fight had the ability and action involved to steal the show, and one of them did just that. In this article we, will look at three reasons why Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis had the best fight of the night.

#3 The Intensity

UFC 229: Ferguson v Pettis
UFC 229: Ferguson v Pettis

By ordinary levels, the fight between Pettis and Ferguson was the best one of the night. The duo really managed to steal the show, and one of the reasons that they were successful was because of the passion they had in the fight.

Neither fighter was willing to back down and let the other get the momentum. Both of them were fighting at their best level, and even when Pettis had his hand broken he did not stop until the round was over.

It was crazy how far these two fighters were willing to go to get the bragging rights.

