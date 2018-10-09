×
UFC 229: 3 amazing things you missed from the UFC 229 pay-per-view

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
219   //    09 Oct 2018, 06:46 IST

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor
UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor

UFC 229 is finally done.

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor. He managed to make the 'Notorious' UFC Fighter tap out to an extremely tight Rear Naked Choke.

Everyone knows what happened after that. The crazed Russian fighter jumping out of the Octagon into the crowd of Conor's corner is an image burned into the mind of every Mixed Martial Arts fans who saw the event.

On the other side of things, the co-main event saw Tony Ferguson defeat Anthony Pettis to claim his rightful spot as the number one contender for the UFC Lightweight Title. Whether that will mean he is the next opponent for Khabib or not remains to be seen, but at this stage, he is the one who has every right to face the undefeated Champion.

Now, these are all things that we know quite well about. But what about those moments which were more overlooked?

In this article, we will highlight three moments from UFC 229 which you might have missed.

#1 Scott Holtzman and his broken arms:

UFC 229: Holtzman v Patrick
UFC 229: Holtzman v Patrick

Scott Holtzman was left without two of his most obvious and reliable weapons early on in his fight against Alan Patrick in the first fight of the Preliminary card of UFC 229.

He lost the use of his left arm when he hurt it off a hook in the 1st round. He was not going to let something like a broken hand stop him though.

He continued fighting and would eventually lose his right hand as well. But that did not give him pause as he continued the assault on Alan Patrick, and mauled the other fighter, letting him know of his dominance in the Octagon.

It was a right hand that would finish off proceedings, despite it being broken at the time.

In the post-fight interview, he revealed the condition of his hands while the audience looked on spellbound, realizing what he had put himself through for the fight.

UFC 229 Conor McGregor Tony Ferguson
Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
Anirban is a lover of WWE and Mixed Martial Arts. To be notified when he posts a new article on MMA, follow this profile.
