UFC 229: Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov- Khabib retains via submission, as all hell breaks loose in Vegas

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 49 // 07 Oct 2018, 12:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Khabib with a huge win over Mcgregor

What's the story?

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defended his championship belt against Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229, in what was arguably one of the biggest fights in Professional MMA history.

In case you didn't know...

UFC 229 marked the return of former two-division UFC Champion Conor McGregor who made his grand return to Octagon competition for the first time two and a half years. McGregor's last fight in the Octagon took place way back at UFC 205 when The Notorious One defeated Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC Lightweight Championship for the very first time in his career.

However, due to Octagon inactivity, McGregor was eventually stripped off his title belt and at UFC 223, a new champion in the form of Khabib Nurmagomedov was crowned, who defeated Al Iaquinta to win the 155-pound championship for the first time in his career.

The heart of the matter

It is somewhat safe to say that Khabib Nurmagomedov's first Lightweight Championship defence will definitely go down as one of the most historic title defences' of all time, given the fact that the Dagestani fighter defeated Conor McGregor of all people, to mark his first defence.

McGregor initially started the fight with some good rights and lefts and a few kicks but was quickly taken down to the ground by Khabib, who from there on absolutely mauled the Irishman on the mat.

Throughout the fight, Khabib mostly used his tremendous ground game to his advantage and was in total of control of McGregor and by the fourth round, 'The Eagle' locked in a rear-naked choke and made 'The Notorious One' tap out for just the second time in his UFC career.

Following the fight, however, MMA fans witnessed something that they usually don't get to see every day, as all hell broke loose when Khabib threw his mouthpiece towards McGregor's corner and jumped outside of the cage to attack the Irishman's teammate Dillion Danis.

Soon, members from both fight camps started swinging at each other, as one of Khabib's own teammates jumped into the cage and threw a punch at McGregor as well. Things eventually got settled down once McGregor was escorted out of the building first and Khabib's fellow teammates Daniel Cormier and Luke Rockhold stepped into the scene.

What's next?

Khabib Nurmagomedov could very well face a suspension by the UFC due to his actions and as far as Conor McGregor is concerned, we'll have to wait and see if he gets an immediate rematch against Khabib or gets booked against a totally different opponent.