UFC 229: Daniel Cormier sends a good luck message to AKA teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 229

Daniel Cormier is prepared to witness history

In a recent Instagram post, Daniel 'DC' Cormier had some kind words of praise and motivation for his fellow American Kick Boxing Academy teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov, ahead of his title defense against Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

Having won the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 223 by defeating Al Iaquinta, standout Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov will make his first UFC Lightweight Title defense tomorrow night at the T-Mobile Arena against the returning Conor McGregor.

McGregor, who was the last person to officially hold the UFC 155-pound championship, will mark his return to the Octagon for the first time in two years since his championship winning bout over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

Ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov's first UFC Lightweight Championship defense against Conor McGregor at UFC 229, The Dagestani's fellow Team AKA training partner and current UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier took it to his official Instagram handle and sent out a good luck message to Khabib ahead of the biggest fight of his Pro MMA career thus far.

Khabib, who in recent months has been training alongside the likes of Daniel Cormier and Luke Rockhold in the build-up to this fight, is certainly more than prepared for his first ever title defense in the UFC and what remains as his toughest challenge inside the Octagon so far. As, Irishman Conor McGregor will look forward to winning the UFC Lightweight Title for the second time in history, after being recently stripped off his championship belt due to Octagon inactivity.

As noted, DC noted on Instagram that most of the work has been done and he knows for the fact that Khabib is more than ready for the biggest fight in UFC history.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will make lock horns later tonight (tomorrow morning as per IST) as the two men get set for war at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Nevada.