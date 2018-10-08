UFC 229: Fans brawl outside of the T-Mobile Arena after UFC 229

McGregor and Khabib fans are at it!

What's the story?

UFC 229 ended in an absolute chaos when Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor's team engaged in a wild brawl, however, after the fight, fans of both fighters were seemingly seen engaging in a savage fistfight outside of the arena.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov marked his first successful Lightweight Championship defense after winning the title at UFC 223 by beating Al Iaquinta, against former division champion Conor McGregor, who made his return to Octagon competition for the first time in almost two and a half years.

Khabib, who pretty much dominated the fight from the get-go, had control of McGregor on the ground and didn't allow the Irishman to create any particular opening, as The Eagle eventually won via submission when McGregor tapped out in the fourth round of the fight.

Following the fight, however, a wild brawl between Khabib and McGregor's team erupted, as the champion first climbed out of the cage and attacked Bellator Welterweight and McGregor's teammate, Dillion Danis.

The heart of the matter

After the conclusion of UFC 229, Conor McGregor fans and Khabib Nurmagomedov's supporters engaged in a wild brawl following the Irishman's loss to the Dagestani fighter. As seen on clips shared on social media, two Irish fans were seen confronting another man in a black shirt, who is believed to be a fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The black-shirted man ignited the fight when he punched one of the two Irishmen on the neck when a second Russian supporter joined in targeting the punched man again and knocking him to the ground.

However, the Russian fan with the black shirt on was then tackled down by an Irishman who had an Irish flag wrapped around his shoulder.

What's next?

As of right now, the future of both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor still seems pretty unclear and it'll be interesting to see the UFC's eventual decision regarding Khabib and the Lightweight Division.