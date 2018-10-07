UFC 229: Huge brawl erupts following Khabib Nurmagomedov's win over Conor McGregor

McGregor was dominated by Khabib throughout the fight

What's the story?

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov's successful title defense against Conor McGregor, absolute chaos erupted at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as the Dagestani fighter climbed over the fence and attacked Conor McGregor's fellow SBG teammate, Dillion Danis.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov marked his first successful Lightweight Championship defense after winning the title at UFC 223 by beating Al Iaquinta, against former division champion Conor McGregor, who made his return to Octagon competition for the first time in almost two and a half years.

Khabib, who pretty much dominated the fight from the get-go, had control of McGregor on the ground and didn't allow the Irishman to create any particular opening, as The Eagle eventually won via submission when McGregor tapped out in the fourth round of the fight.

The heart of the matter

Khabib Nurmagomedov's win will surely go down as one of the most historic title defenses in UFC history and quite arguably will also go down as one of the most memorable fights of all time, however, following the conclusion of the UFC 229 main event, all hell broke loose in Vegas when Khabib Nurmagomedov climbed over the cage and attacked McGregor and his entire team.

Whtttaaa Dramatic End...entertaining But Disrespectful...By The Way Great Card In T Mobile Arena #UFC229 congratulations Ferguson Fr Yr Comeback Victory...& How Great Match Tht & F*ck Khabib U Dump. Conor McGregor Is Still The Champ May be khabib is 27-0 in cage but outside 0-1 pic.twitter.com/JXOBbgeaWq — Best In The World (@RohanRGGohil) October 7, 2018

As noted, Khabib was initially seen sparking a brawl between himself and Bellator fighter Dillion Danis, who trains with McGregor at SBG. Following the incident, two men representing Khabib's team also entered the cage and got into a heated exchange with McGregor before security personnel had to step in and separate both parties.

😮😮😮😮😮 Another angle of Khabib jumping out of the octagon for Conor McGregor's team & anarchy pursuing#UFC229



(via chrisk843/IG) pic.twitter.com/1QoUeH8PQ5 — Fanatics View (@fanaticsview) October 7, 2018

An irate McGregor was then escorted out of the building by security, as meanwhile back in the cage, President Dana White refused to give Khabib Nurmagomedov his championship belt, as both fighters were taken out of the building by security personnel.

What's next?

As of right now, there aren't any further updates regarding Khabib and Conor McGregor, however, we will keep reporting on this developing story as the day goes on.