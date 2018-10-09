×
UFC 229: Khabib Gets Hero's Welcome At Dagestan(Russia)

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
News
58   //    09 Oct 2018, 21:28 IST

The Undisputed lightweight Champion (27-0)
The Undisputed lightweight Champion (27-0)

What's the story?

Khabib Nurmagomedov returned home to a hero's welcome in Russia on Monday. The UFC's new undisputed lightweight champion was with his team and father Abdulmanap where he raised his belt aloft before addressing the crowd.

In case you didn't know...

Khabib Nurmagomedov completely dominated Conor McGregor on the ground, and on the feet, and submitted him with a super-tight RNC (rear naked choke) in their historic fight on Saturday Night. The Dagestani jumped the cage after his first successful title defense against the biggest star in the sport, McGregor, and attacked his teammate Dillon Danis.

McGregor got sucker punched by Khabib’s teammate who found his way into the octagon. During this chaos, two of Khabib’s training partners and UFC fighters Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhugov got into the octagon and began to punch the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor, who was still recovering from Khabib's mauling.

Three individuals were arrested for causing the brawl, according to UFC president Dana White, but were released when McGregor declined to press charges.

The heart of the matter

Excited by Khabib Nurmagomedov's appearance, hundreds of his fans broke through lines and pushed their way onto the pitch of Anzhi Arena in Kaspiysk, Dagestan to get as close as possible to their National hero.

The fans chanted "Khabib! Khabib!” to welcome the unbeaten champion. Khabib replied “Thank you, brothers,” and displayed his champion's belt to the crowd. 

Khabib further told the fans that he had silenced the "Clown" Conor McGregor, who had spoken bad things about his great Nation and its people. He added that he wishes to see this unity among his people for long.

Referring the UFC 229 brawl he stated that,

"You can't confine an Eagle to a cage, Eagle doesn't belong in the cage"

What's next?

Conor McGregor is clearly looking for a rematch, but it remains to be seen what exactly happens to Khabib and whether he is stripped of his title.

With Tony Ferguson also in the picture after his victory against Anthony Pettis, McGregor might have to wait for a while for his title shot.

