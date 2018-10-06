UFC 229: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor successfully make weight ahead of their fight

Conor McGregor weighs in at 154.5 pounds

What's the story?

Ahead of their historic clash at UFC 229, current UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and challenger Conor McGregor have both successfully made weight and have officially confirmed their fight for Saturday night.

In case you didn't know...

UFC 229 will mark the return of former two-division UFC Champion Conor McGregor who is all set to make his grand return to Octagon competition for the first time two and a half years. McGregor's last fight in the Octagon took place way back at UFC 205 when The Notorious One defeated Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC Lightweight Championship for the very first time in his career.

However, due to Octagon inactivity, McGregor was eventually stripped off his title belt and at UFC 223, a new champion in the form of Khabib Nurmagomedov was crowned.

The heart of the matter

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have now officially earned the green light to lock horns at the upcoming UFC 229 pay-per-view in Las Vegas, as both fighters, earlier today, officially made weight for their scheduled Lightweight Championship bout at the T-Mobile Arena.

This will be the first time in two years that Conor McGregor will step back into the Octagon, as he has weighed in at a total of 154.5 pounds ahead of his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, who on the other hand, has weighed in at exactly 155 pounds.

Despite Conor McGregor once again showing up late for the weigh-ins as well, both fighters definitely did look pretty healthy and fit, McGregor especially, ahead of their fight this Saturday.

What's next?

With the entire world watching, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will lock horns this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in what is going to the biggest fight in UFC history.

McGregor, who hasn't fought for the past two years in the Octagon, will look to win back the 155-pound championship which was stripped off him a few months ago, right after his historic Boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.