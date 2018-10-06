UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor - Main Event Preview

Khabib vs. McGregor.

We are just a day away from the biggest fight in UFC history where undefeated, UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, defends his title against his predecessor and 'Notorious One', Conor McGregor.

There has been nothing but bad blood between these two superstars stemming all the way back to the UFC 205 fight week where the two collided in a heated exchange backstage. This incidentally was the last time we saw the Irishman in the octagon before his two year layoff from the sport.

The rivalry really picked up however at the UFC 223 fight week where Khabib and his entourage confronted McGregor's teammate and good friend, Artem Lobov.

The Lightweight Champion appeared to slap Lobov in the face. McGregor obviously didn't take too kindly to this at all and flew himself and his whole team over to New York where they would then end up smashing up the bus that Khabib was on.

These actions then set this fight up to be the biggest in the organisation's history.

'The Notorious One' is known for, among many other things, his mental warfare where he appears to break his opponents down and has them defeated before they even step foot inside the octagon. Despite this, McGregor but has surprisingly taken the decision to keep his media appearances to a minimum. That, however, hasn't derailed the hype for this fight.

UFC president, Dana White yesterday claimed that the fight is trending to do Mayweather-McGregor numbers which would smash the record of 1.6 million PPV buys of Diaz-McGregor 2. We are going to be taking a look at the key factors of this hugely anticipated clash and discussing where the fight could be won and lost for both men.

