UFC 229 Khabib vs. McGregor: Early Preliminary and Preliminary Card Results and Video Highlights

UFC 229 Khabib v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

UFC 229 is upon us, and it is time to see what's happening at the beginning of the show.

Given the hype surrounding the main event of the night between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, it is no wonder that for many the event has been dubbed a one-fight event despite having an extremely impressive undercard.

While the main card is one that is sure to leave the audience spellbound, with the likes of Tony Ferguson, Anthony Pettis, and Alexander Volkov, the undercard does not deserve to go overlooked.

Sergio Pettis is on the twelfth fight of his career and was looking to pick up another win of his career, while on the other side, comparative newcomers, Lina Lansburg and Yana Kunitskaya faced each other in one of the biggest fights of their careers till date.

Early Preliminary Card:

Lina Lansburg vs. Yana Kunitskaya (Yana Kunitskaya defeated Lina Lansburg via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Gray Maynard vs. Nick Lentz - Nick Lentz defeated Gray Maynard via KO (2nd Round, 1 Minute and 19 Seconds) Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin - Tony Martin defeated Ryan LaFlare via TKO (3rd Round, 1 Minute)

Preliminary Card:

Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga Vicente Luque vs. Jalin Turner Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick - Scott Holtzman defeated Alan Patrick via KO (3rd Round, 3 Minutes and 42 Seconds) Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger

#1 Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin

Ryan LaFlare and Tony Martin started off UFC strong. Both fighters came out strong in a fight which was very important to further the career of both fighters.

Round 1: Tony Martin came out strong, with both fighters checking each other out hurriedly in the first round. Martin seemed to be in charge for most of the first fight and even dropped LaFlare early on. With the fight being both fighters' 10th fight in the UFC they needed to compete for the top level in the competition.

Round 2: The second round saw Tony Martin drop LaFlare yet again, with LaFlare bleeding from his forehead for parts of the fight. The rest of the round, both the fighters tried their best to grapple for supremacy but were unable to really take advantage.

Round 3: The last round of the fight started as it appeared that the fight was winding down to a close and heading towards a decision end. But only a minute in, the fight changed, and it ended up being a completely different result. Tony Martin hit the high head kick which saw LaFlare dropped and within seconds the referee called a stop to the competition.

Result: Tony Martin defeated Ryan LaFlare via TKO (3rd Round, 1 Minute)

#2 Nick Lentz vs. Gray Maynard:

Round 1: It would be difficult to find a UFC fight more one-sided than the one between Nick Lentz and Gray Maynard. Nick Lentz was all over Maynard, with shots directly hitting his face, and him being dropped. There were quite a few big shots which had Maynard reeling in the second fight of the UFC 229 card. Nick Lentz ended the round on a high after a Guillotine choke almost saw him pick up the all-important win before Maynard escaped from it. The two continued to exchange blows until the fight ended.

Round 2: The second round of the UFC 229 fight saw both fighters go at it again. Nick Lentz was the fighter who got the all-important victory in the 2nd round, as he was able to knock out Maynard with a high kick followed by punches.

Result: Nick Lentz defeated Gray Maynard via KO (2nd Round, 1 Minute and 19 seconds)

