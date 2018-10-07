UFC 229 Results: McGregor vs Khabib - Full Card Results and Video Highlights

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference

UFC 229 is here and there has never been an occasion where a fight in the UFC has generated so much hype all over the world.

With the entire Mixed Martial Arts and UFC fanbase feverish in their expectations and hopes from the fight, UFC 229 is poised to become the most watched fight in the history of the company.

According to Dana White, the fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov could be set to break even the records set by the likes of Floyd 'Money' Mayweather and Conor McGregor's fight.

Two more different fighters have not been seen before outside of the UFC, who are meeting on such an occasion where both of them have a large fan-base pulling for them. Be it the global fanbase that McGregor has accumulated over his years of fighting and his reputation, or the fact that Khabib has die-hard fans as well, makes their rivalry all the more intense.

On the card, in the co-main event, Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis will square off, with Tony Ferguson finally hoping to get his hands on a UFC Lightweight Championship opportunity by winning the fight.

Although the cancellation of the Sean O'Malley bout left the fans disappointed, each of the other fights, more than make up for it. Alexander Volkov looked to continue to make his name in the UFC with possibly another win, while Dominick Reyes had his own giant to overcome in the shape of Ovince Saint Preux.

The results will be updated as and when the fights take place.

Early Preliminary Card:

Lina Lansburg vs. Yana Kunitskaya Gray Maynard vs. Nick Lentz Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin

Preliminary Card:

Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga Vicente Luque vs. Jalin Turner Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger

Main Card:

Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov