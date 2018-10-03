UFC 229: Main Card Predictions

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 473 // 03 Oct 2018, 00:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 229 takes place this weekend

Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov (C) vs Conor McGregor

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs Anthony Pettis

Light Heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs Dominick Reyes

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs Alexander Volkov

Women's Strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs Felice Herrig

UFC 229 is one of the most anticipated MMA events of 2018 with the long-awaited return to the Octagon of Irishman, Conor McGregor versus the unbeaten Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Underneath, there are four more exciting bouts to be decided throughout the card. The following slideshow previews all upcoming main card fights set to take place at the big show and makes predictions for the outcomes of each fight.

Women's Strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs Felice Herrig

Waterson and Herrig set to collide at UFC 229

The "Karate Hottie" Michelle Waterson will be the minor favourite in this match but make no mistake the American will have her work cut out against a much improved and dangerous, Felice Herrig.

Herrig should match up to Waterson standing and is superior in the clinch.

Despite that fact, however, Waterson is more experienced against stronger opposition and possesses far more impressive submission skills.

The story of the match will be whether Waterson can take Herrig down to the mat to exploit her ground skills.

Should she do that, there will be only one winner.

Prediction: Michelle Waterson via submission

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs Alexander Volkov

Alexander Volkov should overcome veteran, Derrick Lewis

Alexander Volkov has won his past six MMA fights and all of his four UFC bouts thus far and is looking to make a splash in the company as he works his way up to become top contender for the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

For his part, Derrick Lewis has an impressive list of victims on his resume as well, having competed in UFC for the past four years.

Having competed in or around the pinnacle of the division for a long time, Lewis will be determined to ensure he is next in line for a crack at Daniel Cormier's Heavyweight Championship which could well happen if he is victorious here.

However, the six feet 7 inch Volkov will prove a problematic opponent for Lewis given that his great strengths such as his height, power and reach are all bettered by Volkov.

It is by no means a certainty, but Volkov should emerge from this bout as the winner.

Prediction: Alexander Volkov via KO

1 / 4 NEXT