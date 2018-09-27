UFC 229: Main Card Preview

UFC 229 takes place on October 6, 2018

Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov (C) vs Conor McGregor

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs Anthony Pettis

Light Heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs Dominick Reyes

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs Alexander Volkov

Women's Strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs Felice Herrig

UFC 229 is one of the most anticipated MMA events of 2018 with the long awaited return to the Octagon of Irishman, Conor McGregor versus the unbeaten Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Underneath, there are four more exciting bouts to be decided throughout the card . The following slideshow previews all upcoming main card fights set to take place at the big show.

The Strawweight contenders are set to collide at UFC 229

The "Karate Hottie" Michelle Waterson is determined to put herself into title contention against the dangerous, Felice Herrig.

Herrig will be more than a match for Waterson's stand up skills and is better in the clinch, however, Waterson's submission skills are truly dazzling and after putting two straight defeats behind her with victory over Cortney Casey in April, Waterson will be aiming to finish the former Kickboxer.

Herrig lost her last bout versus Karolina Kowalkiewicz on a close split decision but prior to that had enjoyed a career resurgence with a four fight win streak.

This one could well go the distance with two fighters who match up very well.

